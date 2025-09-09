Beats' headphones are more affordable options than Apple's AirPods . They share most core features but in a different iconic design. And with a discount, some of the headphones become an even better alternative. This includes the Studio Buds+, which are on sale right now, dropping to $99 from $169 at Amazon.

That's a sizeable $70 (41%) saving, and it puts the earbuds back at their second-lowest price. You have the option to pick them up in the classic Black, Ivory, and Cosmic Silver. But if you want a space-age or semi-industrial look, the translucent or transparent finish is also available.

Why Choose the Beats Studio Buds+?

The Studio Buds+ are a go-to choice for earbuds with noise-canceling capabilities but without spending a fortune. They were introduced by Beats in 2023 as a meaningful upgrade to the original Studio Buds. They are fantastic earbuds not just for iPhone users but for Android users as well, supporting Find My Device and Google Fast Pair.

The earbuds themselves are compact and discreet, weighing just 5 grams, which makes them great for extended listening sessions. Despite their size, they are water-resistant with an IPX4 rating and support in-device controls.

Beats Studio Buds + have transparent design and charging case. / © Beats

Beats Studio Buds+ also offer a punchier and more balanced sound than before. You can expect cleaner bass and reduced distortion, helped by the new acoustic vents. Plus, they support immersive or Spatial Audio.

The earbuds get better ANC, which is 1.6 times more effective at blocking all types of ambient noises, thanks to larger microphones that also enable clearer calls. You can also use the improved transparency mode if you like to be aware of your surroundings or mix ambient sound with your music.

The Studio Buds+ have a longer battery life between charges. The buds last 9 hours with ANC turned off (6 hours on), or about 36 hours combined with the case. There is also wireless charging, which is a nice surprise at this price.

Would you consider buying the Beats Studio Buds+ at their current price? We'd like to hear your plans.