Hot topics

Samsung's S Pen-Ready Galaxy Tab S10 FE is $70 Off Right Now

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE with S Pen Android tablet
© next
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung's tablets are some of the best options for Android tablets with native active stylus support. Its Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a more affordable option than the flagship Tab S10, but it does offer core S Pen capabilities and waterproofing. It's currently on sale at major retailers, dropping to its record-low price of $429 from $499 for a saving of $70 (14%).

This is for the base Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, and you get to pick from Blue, Gray, and Silver colorways. If you want the bigger 256 GB version, it's also discounted to $499 from $539, which is still a modest saving.

Who Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE For?

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE was launched in spring of this year. While it's considerably more of a refresh than a full upgrade from the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the Tab S10 FE is a worthy purchase if you're upgrading from a clunky and old tablet or if you're looking for a machine for casual use and media consumption. The S Pen support is a big reason to pick it up, especially for those who use it for sketching and notetaking most of the time.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a slimmer and lighter build than its predecessor, making it easier to manage with one hand and transport. It's certified with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, so you wouldn't need to worry if you accidentally spill water or coffee on it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Plus)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE feature IPS display and IP67 dust and water resistance. / © Samsung

While it doesn't have an AMOLED panel yet, its 10.9-inch LCD screen is bright for most scenarios and content appears very sharp, thanks to the 1440 x 2304 pixels resolution. It also has a fast 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. Samsung also gave it a more reliable and sharper 13 MP rear camera capable of 4K video recording and the new AI-powered Best Face for choosing the best facial shot.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is powered by a faster Exynos 1580 SoC, which is paired with an 8 GB RAM. You can expect a very stable performance for all types of workloads you throw at it. Plus, it's more efficient than before, providing a long battery life between charges. Charging is even fast, with a 45 watts rating.

Are you looking for a tablet with stylus features? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE? Share your thoughts in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing