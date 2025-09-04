Samsung's tablets are some of the best options for Android tablets with native active stylus support. Its Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a more affordable option than the flagship Tab S10, but it does offer core S Pen capabilities and waterproofing. It's currently on sale at major retailers, dropping to its record-low price of $429 from $499 for a saving of $70 (14%).

This is for the base Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, and you get to pick from Blue, Gray, and Silver colorways. If you want the bigger 256 GB version, it's also discounted to $499 from $539, which is still a modest saving.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE bundled with an S Pen at Best Buy and Amazon.

Who Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE For?

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE was launched in spring of this year. While it's considerably more of a refresh than a full upgrade from the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the Tab S10 FE is a worthy purchase if you're upgrading from a clunky and old tablet or if you're looking for a machine for casual use and media consumption. The S Pen support is a big reason to pick it up, especially for those who use it for sketching and notetaking most of the time.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a slimmer and lighter build than its predecessor, making it easier to manage with one hand and transport. It's certified with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, so you wouldn't need to worry if you accidentally spill water or coffee on it.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE feature IPS display and IP67 dust and water resistance. / © Samsung

While it doesn't have an AMOLED panel yet, its 10.9-inch LCD screen is bright for most scenarios and content appears very sharp, thanks to the 1440 x 2304 pixels resolution. It also has a fast 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. Samsung also gave it a more reliable and sharper 13 MP rear camera capable of 4K video recording and the new AI-powered Best Face for choosing the best facial shot.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is powered by a faster Exynos 1580 SoC, which is paired with an 8 GB RAM. You can expect a very stable performance for all types of workloads you throw at it. Plus, it's more efficient than before, providing a long battery life between charges. Charging is even fast, with a 45 watts rating.

Are you looking for a tablet with stylus features? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE? Share your thoughts in the comments.