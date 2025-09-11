Hot topics

Sony Xperia 1 VII Review: A Mix of Old And New (Again)

nextpit Sony Xperia 1 VIII Display
© Ezequiel Exstein/nextpit
Another year, another Sony Xperia flagship. For 2025, the Japanese company released the Xperia 1 VII (or Xperia 1 mark 7). Once again leaning on the company’s expertise from its camera, audio, and display divisions, is the new Sony phone a true creator’s tool? Let’s find out in this review.

Good

  • microSD expansion
  • Headphone jack

Bad

  • Very expensive
  • Mediocre update policy
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Design and Display

  Design and Build Quality
Display
  • 6.5-inch LTPO OLED
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 1~120 Hz refresh rate
Dimensions and weight
  • 162 x 74 x 8.2 mm, 197 g
  • 6.38 x 2.91 x 0.32 in, 6.95 oz
Resistance
  • IPX68
  • Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front)
  • Gorilla Glass Victus (back)

Keeping its traditional notchless design, the Xperia 1 VII brings a familiar style, similar to its predecessor, which adopted a more traditional 19.5:9 aspect ratio (instead of the tall 21:9 in past Xperias). Despite its size, the phone is very pocketable and easy to handle, with a textured back and striped sides.

A Sony Xperia 1 VIII smartphone, black, resting on a wooden surface.
The textured back is simple, yet elegant. © Ezequiel Exstein/nextpit

The back is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus, while the front is protected by Victus 2. Still on the protection front, the Xperia 1 VII is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Sony keeps equipping its flagship smartphone with not only a headphone jack, but also a microSD storage expansion. At a time when even mid-range phones are abandoning those, it is nice to see Sony insisting on those features.

A Sony Xperia 1 VIII smartphone lying on a wooden surface, showing its side buttons and camera lenses.
The right side houses the volume rocker, power button, and the shutter button for the camera. © Ezequiel Exstein/nextpit

Another Xperia tradition is the dual-stage shutter button, which can be long-pressed at any time, including on the lock screen, to quickly open the camera app. The shutter doesn’t have any fancy tricks like on the recent iPhone models, but it offers Sony’s features for autofocusing, which we will cover later.

The display features a widescreen OLED panel with good color reproduction and enough brightness for outdoor use. Sony still frames the screen with top and bottom borders, refusing to install the selfie camera in a notch.

Close-up of a Sony Xperia 1 VIII smartphone displaying the time 12:06 and date Tuesday 2 September.
Instead of a notch, Sony keeps using a top bezel to house the selfie camera. © Ezequiel Exstein/nextpit

The days of using super tall displays with “4K” resolution are long gone. The Xperia 1 VII uses a conventional 1080 x 2340 resolution with a 19.5:9 ratio, but the borders around it make it feel taller than most phones in the market.

Xperia 1 VII: Improved Software Support

  Software
Operating system
  • Android 15, Custom OS Y
  • 6 years of security updates
  • 4 years of version upgrades

The Sony Xperia 1 VII comes with Android 15 out of the box, and the company promises 4 system version upgrades plus 6 years of security updates. While that is vastly improved over previous Xperia flagships, the update policy is still lower than almost every rival in the same price range.

Default home screen of Sony Xperia 1 VII, displaying time, date, and various app icons.
Sony Xperia 1 VII Default Home Screen Screenshot © nextpit
Default home screen of Sony Xperia 1 VII, displaying time, date, and various app icons.
Sony Xperia 1 VII Default Home Screen Screenshot © nextpit
Screenshot of the app drawer on Sony Xperia 1 VII showing various app icons.
We counted two third-party apps after a clean installation. © nextpit
Screenshot of Android version details on Sony Xperia 1 VII, showing version 15, updates, and build number.
Sony Xperia 1 VII Android Version 15 Screenshot © nextpit
Storage settings showing 33 GB used of 256 GB total on a Sony Xperia 1 VII.
After updating a clean installation, the Xperia 1 VII had 33 GB of storage used. © nextpit
Game Enhancer app options on Sony Xperia 1 VII showing performance metrics and adjustable settings.
Game Enhancer allows you to prioritize performance or battery life. © nextpit
Quick settings menu on a Sony Xperia 1 VII showing various toggles and options.
The Quick Settings menu is denser than on the default Pixel Launcher. © nextpit

The phone came with only 2 pre-installed third-party apps, for a total of 31 GB of used storage after updating the phone. During the setup process, however, Sony and Google recommended more than a dozen other apps.

Sony’s customized Android interface is a mix of old and new, with some apps and settings still carrying the design from a decade ago. The most noticeable change is that the quick settings menu was redesigned to display 8 icons instead of the typical 4 in modern Android, which is a welcome change.

Music app interface showing play queue and newly added tracks on Sony Xperia 1 VII.
Sony included a Music app like in the old days. © nextpit
Screenshot of the Sony Xperia 1 VII Video Creator app, showing a video timeline and the text 'mustermann'.
The Video Creator uses a similar interface to most non-linear video editors. © nextpit
Screenshot of the Music Pro app on Sony Xperia 1 VII showing tracks and recording controls.
The Music Pro app supports multiple tracks from different sources. © nextpit
Screenshot of the Sony Xperia 1 VII camera app in Photo mode displaying a green 'IFA Paper' and a black cup.
The default camera mode is similar to most phones and easy to use. © nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII Pro Mode camera app screenshot showing settings and a green 'IFA Paper' card.
The Pro Photo Mode is geared towards camera professionals, with advanced controls. © nextpit

Sony advertised the Xperia 1 VII as a “creator’s phone”, trying to associate it with its Alpha cameras, Walkman audio players, and its movie and recording studios. In line with that, the phone packs versatile video and audio editors, with multi-track capabilities. There is also the Creators’ App to easily pair a Sony camera and quickly import photos and videos to the phone.

Not even the most profitable Sony division was spared; the PlayStation App also comes pre-installed for PSN chats, gaming news, and remote console and capture management. Also on the gaming front, the Xperia 1 VII includes a feature-packed gaming overlay to prioritize performance or battery life, check the phone’s temperature, power consumption, frames per second, and easily do screen recordings.

Sony Xperia 1 VII performance

  Performance
Processor
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite
Memory
  • 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM
  • 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage
  • microSD storage expansion
Connectivity
  • 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC

Powered by the fastest processor available, the Xperia 1 VII offers plenty of performance. Daily tasks are fast and fluid, and there is enough power for the productivity and multimedia apps that creators could be interested in.

  Sony Xperia 1 VII
(Snapdragon 8 Elite)		 Galaxy S25 Ultra
(Snapdragon 8 Elite)		 OnePlus 13
(Snapdragon 8 Elite)		 Xiaomi 14T Pro
(Dimensity 9300)
AnTuTu 1,659,498 2,341,216 2,695,676 2,013,101
3DMark Wild Life Extreme
Stress Test		 Best loop: 5998
Worst loop: 3443
Stability: 57.4%		 Best loop: 6986
Worst loop: 3253
Stability: 46.6%		 Best loop: 8751 
Worst loop: 4410
Stability: 50.4%		 Best loop: 2983
Worst loop: 2633
Stability: 88.3%
3DMark Steel Nomad Light
Stress Test		 Best loop: 2056
Worst loop: 1292
Stability: 62.8%		 Best loop: 2581
Worst loop: 1363
Stability: 52.8%		 - Best loop: 1132
Worst loop: 1086
Stability: 95.4%
Geekbench 6 Single: 3011
Multi: 8718		 Single: 3187
Multi: 9947		 Single: 3125
Multi: 9697		 Single: 2188
Multi: 7158

However, longer workloads such as video processing and especially games reveal that the Sony phone has a tendency to get warm pretty quickly. That in turn forces the phone to lower its performance, as demonstrated in the 3D Mark stress test numbers above.

During those tests, the phone reached almost 50 degrees Celsius, which is not only uncomfortable to the touch but also not good for the battery’s longevity.

AnTuTu benchmark results for Sony Xperia 1 VII, score: 1659498. CPU: 244412, GPU: 888790, MEM: 262846, UX: 263450.
Sony Xperia 1 VII AnTuTu Benchmark Results © nextpit
Geekbench benchmark results for Sony Xperia 1 VII showing various single-core and multi-core scores.
Sony Xperia 1 VII Geekbench Benchmark Results © nextpit
Wild Life Extreme Stress Test results on Sony Xperia 1 VII; best score 5998, lowest 3443, stability 57.4%.
Sony Xperia 1 VII 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme Benchmark © nextpit
Benchmark results for Sony Xperia 1 VII: Solar Bay, Steel Nomad Light, and Wild Life Extreme stress tests.
Sony Xperia 1 VII 3D Mark Benchmark Results © nextpit

Aside from overheating concerns, gaming performance should be pretty good, and the Xperia 1 VII is compatible with all the newest games on the Play Store.

As mentioned in the software section above, users can set games to run with a lower performance setting on the Game Enhancer app to get more stable framerates and lower heat. That in turn can also provide a longer battery life, which is always welcome.

Sony Xperia 1 VII camera

  Camera
Main Camera
  • 48 MP, F1.9, 1/1.35'' sensor, OIS
Ultra-Wide Camera
  • 48 MP, F2.0, 1/1.56'' sensor
Tele Camera(s)
  • 12 MP, F2.3~3.5, OIS, 3.5~7.1x zoom, 1/3.5'' sensor
Selfie Camera
  • 12 MP, F2.0
Max. Video Resolution
  • 4K120 

Sony’s know-how in the camera industry is well known, not only with its professional line of cameras, but also with its camera sensors being used and advertised in rival devices. The Xperia positions itself as a creator’s phone, and it shows in the camera section.

The Xperia 1 VII is packed with a large 1/1.35’’ Exmor main sensor, allowing for lots of light to be captured. The sensor has 48 megapixels, but the phone saves photos by default at 12 MP by combining multiple pixels.

Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (20x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (20x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera - Night mode on
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera - Night mode on © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x) - Night mode on
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.7x) - Night mode on © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (3.5x) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (7.1x zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom)
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © Rubens Eishima/nextpit

Photos from the main camera were very pleasing, with a good level of detail and nice color reproduction. Sony famously opts for a natural color rendering, without artificially boosting colors like some of its competitors in the flagship space.

The camera app natively offers advanced controls for shutter speed, exposure, and ISO under the “Pro Photo” option. And for more control over your pictures, you can select to save pictures in the RAW format for professional editing.

Close-up of the back of a Sony Xperia 1 VIII smartphone with three camera lenses on a wooden surface.
The camera module uses Sony's traditional design. © Ezequiel Exstein/nextpit

Shots from the main camera were also good at night, thanks to the large sensor, with little change when using the Night mode. The ultra-wide camera, on the other hand, benefited from the Night mode, with a good improvement in image clarity while keeping light sources under control. During day shots, ultra-wide photos from the Xperia 1 VII were good, with a slight loss in color reproduction.

When it comes to zoom, the periscope lens offers a zoom range between 3.5 and 7.1x. Results at the lower end are very good, with a small decrease in sharpness at the maximum optical zoom. Night zoom shots were not as consistent, with both good and bad results.

Sony Xperia 1 VII: Selfie
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Selfie © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Selfie - Portrait mode on
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Selfie - Portrait mode on © Rubens Eishima/nextpit
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Selfie
Sony Xperia 1 VII: Selfie © Rubens Eishima/nextpit

Selfies out of the Xperia 1 VII were very good, with realistic skin tones and excellent subject separation in the portrait mode. At night, results were average, with a small decrease in sharpness.

As in previous phones, Sony brought some of its technology from the Alpha cameras into the Xperia 1 VII. While those were spread around three different apps, they are conveniently integrated into the default camera app, without overwhelming the user with options.

Advanced video and photo settings can be found in the Photo Pro and Video Pro modes, and special features for focus, computational processing, RAW, and more can be found in the camera settings.

Sony Xperia 1 VII battery

  Battery
Battery Capacity
  • 5000 mAh
Wired Charging Speed
  • 30 W
Wireless Charging Speed
  • 15 W
  • Reverse wireless

Despite using a 5000 mAh battery, the Xperia 1 VII performed better than expected when it came to battery life. With regular usage including music streaming, commuting with short navigation sections, and some light hotspot usage, the phone survived for more than two days of usage.

Obviously, heavy video usage would drain the battery faster, but our real-world results were mostly confirmed with PCMark’s battery test, which showed not only longer runtimes than rival Xiaomi and Samsung flagships, but also better energy efficiency when considering the performance points in the table below.

Charging Sony Xperia 1 VII
(5000 mAh | with 65W charger)		 Xiaomi 15 Ultra
(5410 mAh | with 120W charger)		 Galaxy S25 Ultra
(5000 mAh | Samsung 45 W PD)		 Pixel 9 Pro XL
(5060 mAh | 140 W USB-PD)
10 minutes
  • 19%
  • 29%
  • 27%
  • 24%
30 minutes
  • 54%
  • 74%
  • 73%
  • 57%
1 hour
  • 88%
  
  • 99%
  • 91%
Full charge
  • ~80 min
  • 55 min
  • 61 min
  • 1h20
PC Mark Battery test
  • 20h26
    19481 points
  • 16h19
    20170
  • 17h06
    21028
  • 15h39
    12986

When it comes to charging, the Xperia 1 VII offers a conservative 30 W maximum wired charging input and 15 W of wireless charging. Charging for 30 minutes is enough for a half charge, while a full charge takes around 80 minutes.

Close-up of the bottom of a Sony Xperia 1 VIII smartphone, showing the charging port and buttons.
The SIM card tray can also hold a microSD card for storage expansion. © Ezequiel Exstein/nextpit

The Xperia 1 VII is not compatible with Qi2’s magnetic alignment, but it offers reverse wireless charging, called Battery Share by Sony.

Final verdict

By this point, you probably don’t need to be told whether the Xperia 1 VII is a good buy or not. Sony diehards will keep defending the company’s approach, and excuse the high price on the lack of third-party apps, and the excellent technical features of the phone.

For most people, however, it is hard to justify spending 1500€ (the phone is not officially available in the US), when a comparable flagship phone can be had for a third less. Unless features like the headphone jack, microSD slot, shutter button, and notchless display are really worth 500€, you can find better value elsewhere.

Still, we acknowledge Sony’s efforts in keeping alive features abandoned a long time ago by other companies. Even its improved software support policy, despite still lagging behind the competition, is probably the best we can expect from a niche brand. But that is not enough to stop worrying how viable Sony Mobile is in this day and age.

Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

