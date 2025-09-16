It’s not just hardware and software that are evolving. Cyber threats like scams and phishing are becoming more sophisticated too. Google recently introduced a powerful AI-enabled scam detection feature for Android, allowing real-time alerts during calls and messages. The company now appears to be expanding this tool to third-party messaging apps.

Scam detection on Android is powered by Gemini and works instantly once a threat is identified. It alerts users before they answer a call or even during a conversation. While the tool is highly effective, its current scope is limited to Android’s native Phone and Messages apps.

This leaves users exposed to attacks on other platforms where scams are just as common, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram. Fortunately, Google seems to have anticipated this gap from the beginning.

Also read: Learn this WhatsApp trick to read messages without the checkmarks

Google’s Scam Detection Is Coming to WhatsApp and Meta Apps

According to Android Authority, the latest Android System Intelligence update for the Pixel 10 reveals that Google is working to extend scam detection to more messaging apps beyond Messages.

Evidence of this expansion appears in the tool’s settings under the Security and Privacy section, as well as in code strings found within the update.

A new toggle labeled “Message scams” is expected to appear in the feature’s settings. The description reads, “Get alerts about likely scams in notifications of chat messages from supported apps,” suggesting support for third-party platforms. This could help millions of users avoid scams before they even open a suspicious message.

<string name="notification_adjustment_justification">May contain harmful contents</string> <string name="notification_scam_likely_text">Likely scam</string> <string name="scam_warning_description">Scam Detection found suspicious activity in this message</string> <string name="scam_warning_guidelines_header">Protect yourself against scams:</string> <string name="scam_warning_header">Likely scam</string> <string name="not_a_scam_button_text">Not a scam</string> <string name="snackbar_text">Scam Detection paused for this chat</string>

Further investigation shows that the tool may scan messages within apps and flag suspicious content or behavior. Users will be able to confirm whether a message is a scam and can disable the feature entirely or on a per-app basis. This gives users more control, especially if they rely heavily on a specific messaging app.

Which Apps Will Be Covered?

Clues suggest that the feature will support apps like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Signal, WhatsApp, KakaoTalk, Line, Twitter (X), and Verizon Messages, among others. It’s likely that more apps will be added once the feature officially launches.

It’s still unclear when this feature will be released, but it’s something to watch closely. With the rise of AI-powered scams and increasingly advanced attack methods, tools like this are becoming essential.

We expect the feature to debut on Pixel devices, starting with the Pixel 10 and newer models. Ideally, it will expand to other Android devices beyond Google’s own lineup.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9a

What are your thoughts on Google’s scam detection? Do you think it will help users stay safe from phishing and fraud? Share your thoughts in the comments.