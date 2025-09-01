The Labor Day sale is a good time to save on tech. So, if you've been on the fence about a new Galaxy mid-range smartphone, now is the right time to invest. Samsung's latest Galaxy A56 5G (unlocked) is now on sale at Amazon, dropping to as low as $399. That's a $100 (20%) off the usual price of $499.

The deal applies to the Olive Green colorway, while Graphite and Light Gray are $50 off, dropping them to $449. This is for the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and comes with an official U.S. warranty.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Why Pick the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Over Other Mid-Rangers?

The Galaxy A56 (review) is one of the grandest mid-range upgrades we've seen in the A5x range in years. Even coming from the Galaxy A55, the Galaxy A56 is considerably a beefed-up model. It has a more polished design with flat panels and a lighter and thinner build for easier handling. The device is certified for IP67 dust and water resistance, which is a rare feature in mid-range devices.

Samsung's Galaxy A56 has a slightly wider 6.7-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. This is well-suited for heavy media consumption. It's also brighter, with content being more legible even when you're outdoors under the sun. The panel integrates a new 12 MP selfie camera, which has a fewer megapixel count but captures brighter images.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 features a wider and brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Its back panel has a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. / © nextpit

Powering the Galaxy A56 is a 4 nm Exynos 1580 chipset. It offers a notable performance with up to 27% better benchmark scores compared to the previous silicon. Running on the optimized skinned Android 15, the device feels snappy and doesn't slow down, similar to pricier premium models. It's also capable of graphics-intensive tasks, thanks to the enhanced Xclipse GPU.

The Galaxy A56's battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity, which is unchanged, but it does come with a faster charging speed at 45 watts, which is almost twice as fast as before. Plus, Samsung pledged it with 6 years of software support, meaning it should stay updated even after numerous years of using it.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy A56 is now a better purchase at this price? Share with us your plans in the comments.