If you're in the market for a performing Android smartphone with flagship features but without the premium price, Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is currently on sale at Amazon. The budget Samsung flagship has dropped to $459 from $649, which is a massive cut valued at $190 (29%) and a fresh record low.

The deal applies to the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage of the Galaxy S24 FE in Graphite or Black. The other colorways are on sale too, but at a slightly higher price of $549, which is still a notable drop from the regular price.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Over a Regular Flagship?

The Galaxy S24 FE (review) came on the scene last year. It's a cheaper alternative to the standard Galaxy S24. A few cuts to the device lower the flagship barrier while still offering excellent value for your money.

The "Fan Edition" device has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate and a high brightness level, peaking at 1,900 nits. This is perfect for streaming or running apps side-by-side. It's protected by tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ to withstand cracks, while the entire phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE shares a flagship trio camera with the standard Galaxy S24. / © nextpit

It gets a speed boost from a high-end Exynos 2400e chipset, which has very capable CPU and GPU performance. Everyday tasks feel very fluid and snappy, and there's no stuttering when launching extensive games or multitasking. This also enables several Galaxy AI features. It's efficient as well, with a battery life that lasts an entire day with some power to spare, though charging is quite modest, with 25 watts wired and 15 watts wireless speeds.

The camera on the back is versatile and reliable. It is headlined by a 50 MP main shooter, backed by a 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide camera. While the telephoto and ultrawide cameras are slightly downgraded from the main model, they still output fantastic shots during the daytime, and there's 8K video recording.

Like the proper flagship models, it gets up to 7 years of software support, so you know that it will stay updated and protected for a long time.

Would you consider buying the Galaxy S24 FE now that it's cheaper? We want to hear your plans in the comments.