If you're in the market for a performing Android smartphone with flagship features but without the premium price, Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is currently on sale at Amazon. The budget Samsung flagship has dropped to $459 from $649, which is a massive cut valued at $190 (29%) and a fresh record low.

The deal applies to the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage of the Galaxy S24 FE in Graphite or Black. The other colorways are on sale too, but at a slightly higher price of $549, which is still a notable drop from the regular price.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Over a Regular Flagship?

The Galaxy S24 FE (review) came on the scene last year. It's a cheaper alternative to the standard Galaxy S24. A few cuts to the device lower the flagship barrier while still offering excellent value for your money.

The "Fan Edition" device has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120 Hz refresh rate and a high brightness level, peaking at 1,900 nits. This is perfect for streaming or running apps side-by-side. It's protected by tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ to withstand cracks, while the entire phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE has a similar design with the Galaxy S24
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE shares a flagship trio camera with the standard Galaxy S24. / © nextpit

It gets a speed boost from a high-end Exynos 2400e chipset, which has very capable CPU and GPU performance. Everyday tasks feel very fluid and snappy, and there's no stuttering when launching extensive games or multitasking. This also enables several Galaxy AI features. It's efficient as well, with a battery life that lasts an entire day with some power to spare, though charging is quite modest, with 25 watts wired and 15 watts wireless speeds.

The camera on the back is versatile and reliable. It is headlined by a 50 MP main shooter, backed by a 10 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultrawide camera. While the telephoto and ultrawide cameras are slightly downgraded from the main model, they still output fantastic shots during the daytime, and there's 8K video recording.

Like the proper flagship models, it gets up to 7 years of software support, so you know that it will stay updated and protected for a long time.

Would you consider buying the Galaxy S24 FE now that it's cheaper? We want to hear your plans in the comments.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

