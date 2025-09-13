Hot topics

If you want to score an early deal on the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, now might be the right time to act.  Amazon is offering a combo that includes the latest Fan Edition wireless earbuds paired with a Galaxy SmartTag 2. The set is priced at $149, down from the usual $179. That’s a $30 discount, or 17% off, compared to buying them separately.

You can choose the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in either black or gray, while the Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker comes in black.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE are worth the upgrade 

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 FE were just launched as the more affordable ANC option compared to the flagship Buds 3 Pro. The overall package keeps many of the key audio features while trimming extras to lower the price. That makes them a better value, especially for users who don’t need all the premium functions found in the standard or Pro models.

The Fan Edition earbuds feature the same stem-style design and in-ear fit as the base models. The build uses more visible plastic with a matte finish, but they remain lightweight and comfortable. They also offer IP54 resistance against dust and water splashes. Gesture controls like twist and swipe let you manage playback without reaching for your phone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE in-ear ANC wireless earbuds
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 FE are now certified with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. / © Samsung

Inside, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE use large 11 millimeter dynamic drivers that deliver punchy sound with deeper bass and clearer highs. Samsung added support for spatial audio through 360 Audio, creating a more immersive experience. Noise cancellation is also improved thanks to upgraded microphones. If you prefer to stay aware of your surroundings, transparency mode lets ambient sound in.

Beyond audio and ANC, the Buds 3 FE include Gemini integration for hands-free access and real-time translation when paired with a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Battery life is slightly extended too. You get up to 8.5 hours on a single charge with ANC off, or 6 hours with ANC on. With the charging case, that total reaches 30 hours, or 24 hours with ANC enabled.

Even if you're upgrading from the original Galaxy Buds FE, the Buds 3 FE offer noticeable improvements. But if you're already using the previous generation, there's no urgent need to switch. These are best suited for those coming from older or bulkier headphones.

Are you planning to grab a pair with this deal? Let us know what you think.

