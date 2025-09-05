Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone Review: Is this a Revolutionary Robot Vacuum?

The Deebot X11 OmniCyclone is said to be Ecovacs' most powerful robot vacuum cleaner to date. This means the appliance is touted to vacuum carpets more thoroughly than any other model, while remaining ahead in terms of mopping performance thanks to the Ozmo Roller roller mop. We took a close look at the latest flagship model from Ecovacs in a review and share what its strengths and weaknesses are.

Summary Offers Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone Good Strong suction power

Good mopping performance

Great app layout

More affordable than its predecessor Bad Quite tall for a robot vacuum cleaner

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone design and build quality Design Robot vacuum cleaner height 9.8 cm Special features Roller mop

Swiveling roller mop Docking station functions Suction function

Roller mop washing

Roller mop drying The Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone looks like any other robot vacuum cleaner from the manufacturer. It has no navigation tower, but still measures 9.8 cm tall. The appliance does not have an extendable side brush as well. Rather, the mopping equipment swivels outwards. Ecovacs relies on the Ozmo-Roller roller mop once again, which already proved its worth in the predecessor. The Ozmo-Roller roller mop. / © nextpit Plenty of changes have been made to the docking station, which now looks spectacular. The 38 x 49.3 x 46.5 cm docking station contains two water tanks, one for fresh water and the other for dirty water, as well as two tanks to store cleaning agents. One tank adds detergent while the roller mop is being cleaned, while the other is added before mopping. There is no dust bag. Rather, Ecovacs relies on a bagless solution or, in the words of the manufacturer, the "PureCyclone 2.0 auto-emptying" function. There are also the following additional maintenance functions: Suction function

Roller mop washing using hot water

Roller mop drying using warm air There are two mini tanks to store cleaning agents in the docking station of the Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner. / © nextpit The robot vacuum cleaner's setup process is quick and easy. The Ecovacs Home app can then be connected to it, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We used the iOS version for the review. As usual, the setup worked smoothly if you were to scan the QR code located under the hood. The app will then guide you through the installation process in detail. The Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone impressed in everyday use. / © nextpit As soon as the robot vacuum cleaner is listed in the app, it's time to map the living area. Here, the X11 left a good impression as the review area was correctly scanned within a short time.

Ecovacs Home app in detail Ecovacs Home app Suction levels 4 Water flow rates 3 Ecovacs remained true to itself in terms of the app layout. The main menu is appealing with its interactive style. You can add additional spots to clean at any time during the cleaning process, view the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner, and the cleaning progress. Of course, you can adjust the suction and mopping power levels. Four suction levels and three water flow rate levels are available. You can always see where the appliance is. / © nextpit In the advanced settings, you will find customization options for carpet cleaning and maintenance station functions. All functions were clearly arranged and logically structured. Advanced settings for the robot vacuum cleaner. / © nextpi

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone suction and mopping performance Suction and mopping performance Suction power 19,500 Pa Navigation type Lidar

dToF

AI Various devices in the past have proven that robot vacuum cleaners from Ecovacs have impressive suction power. Surprisingly, however, the suction power of the X11 is not as high as that of already available robot vacuum cleaners from other manufacturers. For example, the Roborock Saros Z70 (review) has a suction power of 22,000 Pa. Behind this is the following highlight: Ecovacs integrated the new "Blast" technology. This is best used on carpets. The main brush is pressed against the floor to increase suction efficiency. And it works really well! Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % The robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a roller mop for, er, mopping. And the mopping function is simply ingenious. It is constantly moistened with fresh water. This means that the appliance always mops with a clean roller mop. The result was exemplary! The X11 OmniCyclone cleaned up all kinds of stains that one would encounter in everyday life. The robot vacuum cleaner automatically lifts the roller mop before moving onto carpets. We did not notice any damp carpet edges in our review. The X11 OmniCyclone impressed with its good suction power. / © nextpit The appliance also never lost its bearings during the entire review duration. Ecovacs installed LiDAR sensors in the robot vacuum cleaner. In reality, the appliance even managed to detect cables as well as table and chair legs in good time and maneuver around them without touching them. The mopping performance is top-notch. / © nextpit On a positive note: Ecovacs finally got the battery life under control. One of the primary criticisms of Ecovacs models was the relatively high battery consumption. This was not the case with the X11 OmniCyclone. In this respect, the model is on par with Roborock or Dreame. The so-called PowerBoost technology is a unique addition. The robot vacuum cleaner gets charged during the mop washing process and recovers a full 6 percent in 3 minutes. This feature was particularly ingenious for large homes where the robot vacuum cleaner had to make several pit stops. The docking station has a bagless design. / © nextpit After work, the docking station's functions kick in. It vacuums the dust, washes the roller mop with hot water, and finally dries it with warm air. We can confirm the efficiency level. Even after using the shortest drying time, the mopping equipment is dry and ready for action again.

Is it worth buying the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone? Yes, even though the Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner costs $1,499.99, we highly recommend it. The robot vacuum cleaner is relatively flat. / © nextpit In general, the X11 OmniCyclone is another model that would not be out of place among the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market. It is suitable for both small and large homes. Thanks to the new "Blast" technology, the suction result on carpets is fabulous. The mopping performance is once again impressive — further proof of how efficient the roller mop is compared to conventional mopping functions. What's more, the docking station takes care of the robot vacuum cleaner's maintenance completely. You also don't need to buy replacement dust bags, as it follows a bagless design. To summarize, the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone is potentially the best robot vacuum cleaner that doesn't come from Roborock or Dreame.