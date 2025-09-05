Hot topics

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone Review: Is this a Revolutionary Robot Vacuum?

6 min read 6 min No comments 0
nextpit Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone Station
© nextpit
The Deebot X11 OmniCyclone is said to be Ecovacs' most powerful robot vacuum cleaner to date. This means the appliance is touted to vacuum carpets more thoroughly than any other model, while remaining ahead in terms of mopping performance thanks to the Ozmo Roller roller mop. We took a close look at the latest flagship model from Ecovacs in a review and share what its strengths and weaknesses are.

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone

Good

  • Strong suction power
  • Good mopping performance
  • Great app layout
  • More affordable than its predecessor

Bad

  • Quite tall for a robot vacuum cleaner
Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone release date and price

The Deebot X11 OmniCyclone from Ecovacs is a brand-new appliance and is now available on Amazon. The $1,499.99 asking price naturally includes the docking station as well as the robot vacuum cleaner itself. Do look out for launch promotions wherever possible to obtain the best value for your hard-earned money. 

Note: This article is the result of a collaboration between nextpit and Ecovacs. As usual, this collaboration does not influence the editorial opinion and review rating of nextpit.

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone design and build quality

  Design
Robot vacuum cleaner height
  • 9.8 cm
Special features
  • Roller mop
  • Swiveling roller mop
Docking station functions
  • Suction function
  • Roller mop washing
  • Roller mop drying

The Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone looks like any other robot vacuum cleaner from the manufacturer. It has no navigation tower, but still measures 9.8 cm tall. The appliance does not have an extendable side brush as well. Rather, the mopping equipment swivels outwards. Ecovacs relies on the Ozmo-Roller roller mop once again, which already proved its worth in the predecessor.

A close-up of the Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omnicyclone robotic vacuum's mop attachment.
The Ozmo-Roller roller mop. / © nextpit

Plenty of changes have been made to the docking station, which now looks spectacular. The 38 x 49.3 x 46.5 cm docking station contains two water tanks, one for fresh water and the other for dirty water, as well as two tanks to store cleaning agents. One tank adds detergent while the roller mop is being cleaned, while the other is added before mopping. There is no dust bag. Rather, Ecovacs relies on a bagless solution or, in the words of the manufacturer, the "PureCyclone 2.0 auto-emptying" function. There are also the following additional maintenance functions:

  • Suction function
  • Roller mop washing using hot water
  • Roller mop drying using warm air
Close-up of the ECOVACS Deebot X11 OmniCyclone's compartment with cleaning solution instructions.
There are two mini tanks to store cleaning agents in the docking station of the Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner. / © nextpit

The robot vacuum cleaner's setup process is quick and easy. The Ecovacs Home app can then be connected to it, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We used the iOS version for the review. As usual, the setup worked smoothly if you were to scan the QR code located under the hood. The app will then guide you through the installation process in detail.

A black ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone robotic vacuum on a wooden floor.
The Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone impressed in everyday use. / © nextpit

As soon as the robot vacuum cleaner is listed in the app, it's time to map the living area. Here, the X11 left a good impression as the review area was correctly scanned within a short time.

Ecovacs Home app in detail

  Ecovacs Home app
Suction levels
  • 4
Water flow rates
  • 3

Ecovacs remained true to itself in terms of the app layout. The main menu is appealing with its interactive style. You can add additional spots to clean at any time during the cleaning process, view the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner, and the cleaning progress. Of course, you can adjust the suction and mopping power levels. Four suction levels and three water flow rate levels are available.

Three smartphone screens displaying the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone cleaning progress and map.
You can always see where the appliance is. / © nextpit

In the advanced settings, you will find customization options for carpet cleaning and maintenance station functions. All functions were clearly arranged and logically structured.

Three smartphone screens displaying advanced settings for the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone robot vacuum.
Advanced settings for the robot vacuum cleaner. / © nextpi

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone suction and mopping performance

  Suction and mopping performance
Suction power
  • 19,500 Pa
Navigation type
  • Lidar
  • dToF
  • AI

Various devices in the past have proven that robot vacuum cleaners from Ecovacs have impressive suction power. Surprisingly, however, the suction power of the X11 is not as high as that of already available robot vacuum cleaners from other manufacturers. For example, the Roborock Saros Z70 (review) has a suction power of 22,000 Pa. Behind this is the following highlight: Ecovacs integrated the new "Blast" technology. This is best used on carpets. The main brush is pressed against the floor to increase suction efficiency. And it works really well!

  Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%)
Oat flakes (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,9 g
  • 99 %
Sand (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,9 g
  • 99 %
Sand (carpet)
  • 10 g
  • 9,9 g
  • 99 %

The robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with a roller mop for, er, mopping. And the mopping function is simply ingenious. It is constantly moistened with fresh water. This means that the appliance always mops with a clean roller mop. The result was exemplary! The X11 OmniCyclone cleaned up all kinds of stains that one would encounter in everyday life. The robot vacuum cleaner automatically lifts the roller mop before moving onto carpets. We did not notice any damp carpet edges in our review.

A black robotic vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
The X11 OmniCyclone impressed with its good suction power. / © nextpit

The appliance also never lost its bearings during the entire review duration. Ecovacs installed LiDAR sensors in the robot vacuum cleaner. In reality, the appliance even managed to detect cables as well as table and chair legs in good time and maneuver around them without touching them.

A black Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omniclone robotic vacuum on wooden flooring.
The mopping performance is top-notch. / © nextpit

On a positive note: Ecovacs finally got the battery life under control. One of the primary criticisms of Ecovacs models was the relatively high battery consumption. This was not the case with the X11 OmniCyclone. In this respect, the model is on par with Roborock or Dreame. The so-called PowerBoost technology is a unique addition. The robot vacuum cleaner gets charged during the mop washing process and recovers a full 6 percent in 3 minutes. This feature was particularly ingenious for large homes where the robot vacuum cleaner had to make several pit stops.

A close-up of the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone dustbin on a wooden floor with a sleek appliance in the background.
The docking station has a bagless design. / © nextpit

After work, the docking station's functions kick in. It vacuums the dust, washes the roller mop with hot water, and finally dries it with warm air. We can confirm the efficiency level. Even after using the shortest drying time, the mopping equipment is dry and ready for action again.

Is it worth buying the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone?

Yes, even though the Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner costs $1,499.99, we highly recommend it.

A sleek Ecovacs Deebot X11 Omnicyclone robotic vacuum on wooden flooring.
The robot vacuum cleaner is relatively flat. / © nextpit

In general, the X11 OmniCyclone is another model that would not be out of place among the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market. It is suitable for both small and large homes. Thanks to the new "Blast" technology, the suction result on carpets is fabulous. The mopping performance is once again impressive — further proof of how efficient the roller mop is compared to conventional mopping functions.

What's more, the docking station takes care of the robot vacuum cleaner's maintenance completely. You also don't need to buy replacement dust bags, as it follows a bagless design. To summarize, the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone is potentially the best robot vacuum cleaner that doesn't come from Roborock or Dreame.

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone

Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone

To device database

