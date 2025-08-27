Hot topics

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Drop to Near All-Time Low, Now 28% Off

Jade Bryan
If you're on the hunt for a fantastic pair of wireless ANC earbuds for the Labor Day sale, now you can grab some. For instance, Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with upgraded specs and design are heavily discounted at Amazon and Best Buy. The former has the earbuds down to $179 from $249, which is a $70 (28%) saving.

This is just $30 shy of the record low of $149. However, that's a rare price and we only saw during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Both Silver and White colorways are available with the same reductions.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) were launched last year, and they're not just a modest or usual refresh from their predecessors. The South Korean company gave them an overhauled design, which now adopts a blade-like stem. There's also LED lighting on each stem if you want a more glowing and standout effect. The earphones are even sturdier with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, which applies to the earbuds.

The new form also repositioned internal components like microphones and drivers for more effective ANC and better sound. My colleague Antoine likened them to be more precise and clearer than before. Meanwhile, the noise-canceling function better blocks a wide range of ambient noises. Plus, there's a transparency mode that sounds natural to the ear.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new SSC UHQ codec / © nextpit

When paired with a Samsung device, you also get high-res audio via the Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC) and Spatial Audio with head tracking. There are several AI enhancements as well, like live translation and awareness features such as Voice Detect and Siren Detect.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer longer battery life as well. They are rated for 6 hours with ANC enabled (7 hours off) and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Charging them is done via wired or wireless connection, and they can be refilled quickly.

Which Galaxy Buds 3 Pro color do you plan to grab with this offer? Tell us your answers in the comments.

