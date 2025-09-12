If you haven't picked one of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 models yet, you might consider buying one right now. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has plunged to an incredibly low price of $389 at Amazon, which is a notable drop of $160 from the regular price of $549, though the retailer only shows $459.

The deal applies to the Black colorway of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, while the White is $10 more at $399. You should note that you're getting the US version here.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Save $160 when you buy Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at Amazon.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic?

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (review) is the middle-of-the-road option in Samsung's new Galaxy watch lineup. It's above the standard model and below the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It is differentiated by its traditional mechanical, rotating bezel, which is a popular design feature in previous Classic models, and is well-suited for style-conscious users.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic uses a stainless steel chassis, including on its buttons, which is sturdier than aluminum, though it comes with a little more heft. The watch features IP68 dust and water resistance, is military-certified, and has a 5 ATM waterproofing rating, so you can bring it to water activities like swimming and snorkeling. The watch also shares the same very bright and sharp 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display with the other models.

For example, the Antioxidant Index feature only works when paired with a smartphone. / © nextpit

Internally, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is powered by a speedy Exynos W1000 penta-core processor with 2 GB RAM and a generous 64 GB of storage for your music catalog. It boots on One UI Watch 8, and the setup feels fast in launching apps or workouts. Speaking of wellness, you get the accurate BioActive sensor, which supports continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, and temperature monitoring. There's also ECG and blood pressure level tracking.

If paired with a Galaxy smartphone, you unlock more advanced tracking and insights, including Energy Score, Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load, and Running Coach, among others. There's dual-band GPS for faster locking of signal and stable connection when you're doing activities outdoors.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic gets a decent battery life of 40 hours without the always-on display, and you can stretch this with the power saver mode. Charging is quite fast, with a 15-minute plug-in getting it to a quarter of its charge.

What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic design? Do you prefer the mechanical bezel? Let us know in the comments.