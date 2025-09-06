Hot topics

Nothing’s CMF Buds Are Only $47 Right Now, With Shockingly Good Sound

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit CMF Buds Pro 2 In
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds with high-res audio and noise-canceling capabilities, Nothing's CMF buds are some of the most recommended out there. Right now, their latest CMF Buds Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon, dropping back to their lowest price at $47, down from $69.

That's a sizeable $22 (32%) off, and all colorways are on sale, including the vivid Orange and Blue. You can also opt for the classic finishes: Dark Grey or Light Grey.

Why CMF Buds Pro 2 Won't Disappoint You

The CMF Buds Pro 2 (review) are part of Nothing's new range of budget ANC in-ear headphones. They were introduced last year, offering high-end features at a lighter price tag.

They have a typical hairdryer stem design, which comes in unique and striking finishes. They're also lightweight, with each bud weighing 4.9 grams, while the ear tips give a snug fit in the ears. The buds have touch-sensitive controls for playback, while volume adjustment is handled through the mobile app or the customizable smart dial on the case.

A compact white device with a circular control dial on top, resting on a light-colored surface.
You can control the CMF Buds Pro 2 playback through the charging case's smart dial feature. / © nextpit

Like with the other CMF earbuds, the Buds Pro 2 offer a punchy and bass-heavy audio output, courtesy of the large 11 mm woofer and 6 mm tweeter. However, there's an option to adjust the equalizer or select a predefined profile from the multiple options. Apart from the basic AAC and SBC codecs, the CMF Buds Pro 2 support LDAC for high-res listening. You also get useful features like port detection and 360-degree audio.

A standout feature in the CMF Buds Pro 2 is the presence of ANC, which is a rare feature for this price range. It performs surprisingly well when blocking solid-born noises and modes for suppressing blocking traffic noise during your commute or conversations from other people in a cafe. There's also a transparency mode if you'd prefer to let some noise in.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 get more than decent battery life. They lasted 11 hours of listening time with ANC disabled (6 hours with ANC turned on) and 43 hours in total combined with the case. While there's no wireless charging, the Buds Pro 2 charge fast, refilling 100% of the juice in just over an hour.

Would you consider cheaper noise-canceling earbuds such as the CMF Buds Pro 2? We want to hear your plans in the comments.

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing