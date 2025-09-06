If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds with high-res audio and noise-canceling capabilities, Nothing's CMF buds are some of the most recommended out there. Right now, their latest CMF Buds Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon, dropping back to their lowest price at $47, down from $69.

That's a sizeable $22 (32%) off, and all colorways are on sale, including the vivid Orange and Blue. You can also opt for the classic finishes: Dark Grey or Light Grey.

Why CMF Buds Pro 2 Won't Disappoint You

The CMF Buds Pro 2 (review) are part of Nothing's new range of budget ANC in-ear headphones. They were introduced last year, offering high-end features at a lighter price tag.

They have a typical hairdryer stem design, which comes in unique and striking finishes. They're also lightweight, with each bud weighing 4.9 grams, while the ear tips give a snug fit in the ears. The buds have touch-sensitive controls for playback, while volume adjustment is handled through the mobile app or the customizable smart dial on the case.

You can control the CMF Buds Pro 2 playback through the charging case's smart dial feature. / © nextpit

Like with the other CMF earbuds, the Buds Pro 2 offer a punchy and bass-heavy audio output, courtesy of the large 11 mm woofer and 6 mm tweeter. However, there's an option to adjust the equalizer or select a predefined profile from the multiple options. Apart from the basic AAC and SBC codecs, the CMF Buds Pro 2 support LDAC for high-res listening. You also get useful features like port detection and 360-degree audio.

A standout feature in the CMF Buds Pro 2 is the presence of ANC, which is a rare feature for this price range. It performs surprisingly well when blocking solid-born noises and modes for suppressing blocking traffic noise during your commute or conversations from other people in a cafe. There's also a transparency mode if you'd prefer to let some noise in.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 get more than decent battery life. They lasted 11 hours of listening time with ANC disabled (6 hours with ANC turned on) and 43 hours in total combined with the case. While there's no wireless charging, the Buds Pro 2 charge fast, refilling 100% of the juice in just over an hour.

Would you consider cheaper noise-canceling earbuds such as the CMF Buds Pro 2? We want to hear your plans in the comments.