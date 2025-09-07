Most households don’t need the most advanced robot vacuum cleaner , a budget dirt-busting machine will do, especially for smaller flats or tight spaces. If that sounds like you, now’s a great time to jump in. Eufy’s best-selling L60 cleaner is down to $280 from $560, a full 50% off.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the L60, and it’s a rare deal. If you’re not keen on spending big on premium alternatives, this is a smart opportunity to save without sacrificing performance.

Why Buy the Eufy L60 Robot Cleaner?

Eufy introduced the L60 last year as a budget-friendly yet feature-packed robot vacuum. Despite its price point, it delivers impressive cleaning power with a 5,000 Pa suction rating, which is strong enough to pick up large debris and stubborn dirt with ease. The suction automatically adjusts based on floor type to optimize cleaning.

The vacuum is equipped with anti-tangle brush system, which prevents hair from clogging or slowing down the roller. Its dock includes a dust bin that holds up to 60 days of debris, offering a truly hands-free experience.

Eufy's L60 can travel between rooms, thanks to the 20 mm climbing capability. / © Eufy

Navigation is handled by LiDAR, allowing the L60 to detect and avoid obstacles with precision. It can move between rooms easily thanks to its 20 mm climbing capability, and it doesn’t get lost as it it builds 3D maps of your space while cleaning. Through the mobile app, you can set multi-floor routines and smart schedules. It also supports voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa when paired with a speaker hub.

Battery life is solid lasting 2 hours in a single charge, covering large areas before needing a recharge. It also resumes cleaning automatically from where it left off, so there’s no need to manually reposition it.

Would you consider a budget robot vacuum for your home? At this price, the Eufy L60 might be the smartest cleaning upgrade you’ll make this year.