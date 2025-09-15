Hot topics

Apple’s M4 MacBook Air Drops $200 — The Best Laptop for Most Users

The MacBook Air is a device we consider the best Apple laptop for most users, and right now, the latest M4 MacBook Air in both 13- and 15-inch models are on sale for a record low. The 13-inch model with the base storage drops to $799 from $999, which is $200 off (20%).

You can pick up the 512 GB option for $999 from $1,199 with the same $200 saving. A similar reduction applies to the 15-inch model, plunging to as low as $999.

Who Is the Apple M4 MacBook Air For?

We have praised the M4 MacBook Air (review) for many good reasons, and part of that is the lower starting price, which undercuts many premium laptop alternatives. It also brought several modest and major upgrades in the hardware that make it an even more compelling machine for both power and casual users.

Mainly, the new M4 chipset offers a very capable processor, which added more cores for a total of 10. The GPU and Neural Engine are also enhanced, bringing better graphics and faster AI processes, respectively. It also enables features like connecting up to two external monitors without closing the lid, which is useful for those who rely on an extended workstation setup.

Close-up of a MacBook Air M4 webcam with a blurred screen background.
Apple's M4 MacBook Air features a new 12 MP webcam that supports Center Stage. / © nextpit

The M4 MacBook Air also has a much better webcam, which is a 12 MP FaceTime camera that supports Center Stage and Desk View during video conferences.

The MacBook Air itself is still the same sleek and lightweight laptop, which measures 0.44 inches on its slimmest portion and weighs about 2.7 pounds for easy stowing and transport. It has a bright and sharp Liquid Retina display that's easily one of the best laptop panels, though just below the MacBook Pro's XDR. The Magic Keyboard on it feels great and efficient to type on, while the large Force Touch trackpad provides top-class responsiveness.

Another thing that the M4 MacBook Air stands out for is its solid battery life, with Apple rating it for 18 hours of video playback. But in reality, you can squeeze out a couple of days with mixed modest and light usage before making a trip to the mains.

One of the quibbles with the MacBook Air is the number of ports. The 13-inch model features two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. But if you want to expand this, you can plug in a hub to accommodate more devices and peripherals.

Do you think the M4 MacBook Air would suit your work or school needs? Are you considering buying one now that it has fallen to its best price? Tell us your answers in the comments.

