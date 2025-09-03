Hot topics

OnePlus' buds are fantastic wireless earbuds alternatives to the likes of Galaxy Buds and AirPods, but without costing as much. And right now, its latest Buds Pro 3 are even cheaper, falling to their record-low price of $149 at Amazon. This saves you $30 (17%), which is a modest but rare reduction.

The variant on sale at Amazon is the Lunar Radiance, while other colorways are at their regular prices. You should note that the Lunar Radiance has a dual-tone finish with a chrome accent on the lower stem, similar to other options.

Why We Recommend the OnePlus Buds Pro 3

You can pick up the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 if you're looking for high-end ANC earbuds without spending a fortune. With the current sale, they are even more highly recommended.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (review) stand out with a premium and sleek form. They have a typical stem design, but the company added some nice touches to level up their aesthetics, like a combination of glossy and matte finishes. They get touch-sensitive controls on the stems, while the earbuds themselves offer an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 charging case on a notebook with a pencil.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have a charging case with leather touches, making it stylish. / © nextpit

Inside the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are large dual 11 mm + 6 mm dynamic drivers. This setup produces very rich and clear audio while also being balanced. But if you want to emphasize bass, you can do so with the equalizer. Additionally, ANC is very effective at blocking out conversations. The transparency mode sounds natural.

OnePlus' Buds Pro 3 come with an LHDC codec, which is well-suited for high-res audio listening. Plus, they work with iPhones, but you can tap into their full functionality, such as Spatial Audio and dual pairing, when they are used with Android and OnePlus smartphones. They offer comprehensive equalization for sound profiles, while the ANC lets you choose from different modes or an automatic one.

Battery life in the earbuds varies. They are solid when using the AAC codec, with the buds lasting 10 hours with ANC disabled or 6 hours with it enabled. With the LHDC, listening time is reduced to 5 hours and 4 hours, respectively.

Charging is impressive with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which can fill up from 0 to 100% in just over an hour. There's also wireless charging, a nice surprise at this price.

Would you consider buying the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at this rate? Tell us your plans.

