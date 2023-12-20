Buy Sony's WH-1000XM5 at $70 Less and Receive Them Before Holidays

While we're a few days from the holiday weekend, there is still a chance to grab some presents at a discount. Among those tech gift ideas are Sony's WH-1000XM5 ANC over-ear headphones. The pair of Bluetooth audio cans is $70 cheaper from B&H Photo Video and is guaranteed to arrive before Christmas if order today.

Normally, the Sony WH-1000XM5 retails for $399, but the holidays have knocked 18 percent off the price of the headphones, dropping them to a record low. Plus, you can pick them in popular black or beige (white) color options from the retailer.

Affiliate offer Sony WH-1000XM5 Save $70 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 and receive them before Christmas if you buy a pair today.

Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 could be worth as a last-minute special gift

Similar to other Sony's popular noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM5 (review) are always a phenomenal set of audio gear you can add to your arsenal. They work excellently with iPhones and Android devices, so you can fully tap and take advantage of many features out of the headphones regardless of the ecosystem you rely on.

As regards the specifications and features, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are solid upgrades to their predecessors. The company gave them sleeker and more premium design touches, but the overall reduction in weight makes the headphones comfortable to wear in longer listening sessions. However, you should just take note there is no any water-resistant or sorts in them.

Sony WH-1000XM Over-ear ANC Headphones get an updated design and lighter build. / © nextpit

Similarly, there are vital enhancements to the audio system. Sony overhauled the sound drivers by reducing their size for less distortion while increasing the precision and keeping the bass and treble stand when compared to the previous generation.

Noise cancellation has always the forte of many of Sony's devices. This is proven on the WH-1000XM5 with twice the number of microphones than the WH-1000XM4, and along with the coprocessors, ambient noises are effectively suppressed for better calls and listening.

Even so, the battery life on the Sony WH-1000XM5 are solid with up to 30 hours of playback from a single full charge and with ANC switched on. You can stretch this to 40 hours when you disable the noise-canceling.

What do you think of the Sony WH-1000XM5 at this rate? Are you planning to buy a set of these holidays? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.