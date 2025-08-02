The launch of a new Galaxy Watch is not only a reason to upgrade, but it's also an opportunity for some who are waiting to get bigger savings on the previous model. If you're that type of person, then now might be the best time to grab the Galaxy Watch 7. Right now, it's dropped to $169 on Amazon, down 32% from the usual price of $249.

This is also $10 shy of the rare record low we saw last month. Regardless, this is still a massive difference of $180 to the more expensive Galaxy Watch 8. And keep in mind the deal applies to the 40 mm GPS model in the Cream colorway.

Why Pick the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Over the Watch 8?

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (review) is the predecessor to the newly launched Galaxy Watch 8, but it's still one of our recommended Wear OS smartwatches. Plus, with the discount, it's become more attractive to those who want to experience the core features of the new generation without paying more than $200.

The Galaxy Watch 7 has a round design, which has the advantage of being slightly smaller compared to the squarish form of its successor. It also shares the same IP68 and 5 ATM waterproofing and MIL-STD-810H rating with the newer smartwatch. There's also a bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display, peaking at 2,000 nits, and it stays legible and sharp even under the sun.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 is made from reinforced aluminum chassis and has a sapphire glass protection on its AMOLED display. / © nextpit

The same Exynos W1000 processor is found in the Galaxy Watch 7, which makes everyday use on the watch fast and fluid. Launching apps and workouts are quick enough. Similarly, the BioActive sensor is unchanged between the two models, so you can expect similar accuracy and reliability in terms of health tracking, such as heart rate, ECG, and blood pressure level.

The Galaxy Watch 7 would also gain new vital monitoring tools like Vascular Load, Sleep Apnea detection, and the Antioxidant Index via the One UI 8 Watch update in the near future.

Apart from the new looks, the other things you're not getting in last year's Galaxy smartwatch is a slightly bigger battery. But this is considerably not a deal breaker since the longevity gap is very close.

Are you planning to buy the Galaxy Watch 7 at this current price? Share with us your plans.