If you don't fancy sweeping and wiping your own floor, a robot cleaner is a smarter way to do it. Some models are even capable of self-cleaning for a truly hands-free experience. Right now, the advanced Roborock Qrevo S5V is on sale at Amazon and Roborock's online store, dropping to $549 from $899.

This is a fresh record-low price for the Roborock robot cleaner, and it's even $50 lower than what we saw during the exclusive Prime Day sale. The retailer has the black color variant on sale.

Affiliate offer Roborock Qrevo S5V Save $350 (39%) on the Roborock Qrevo S5V robot vacuum and mop.

Why We Recommend the Roborock Qrevo S5V

The Qrevo S5V is one of the new high-end robot cleaners from Roborock. It has self-cleaning capabilities in addition to an auto-empty feature in the dock. This means that the mop heads in the machine are regularly cleaned by hot washing and air drying, effectively removing odors and stains.

Regarding its cleaning features, it is rated with 12,000 Pa suction, which is powerful enough to suck up dirt and large debris stuck in floors or even stubborn hair from carpets. It has an anti-tangle roller brush system that clears hair from getting tangled in the brush, subsequently maintaining its efficiency.

Roborock's Qrevo S5V dock features hot water washing and hot air drying. / © Roborock

Its mopping performance is more impressive than its vacuuming. There's a dual mop head with flexible arms that extend to cover edges and corners. The pads are pressurized and fast-spinning with a customizable water flow. The robot has carpet detection, which automatically lifts the pads to keep your rugs and carpet dry.

The Roborock Qrevo S5V utilizes LiDAR for smart navigation and obstacle avoidance. Plus, the system integrates a camera for object recognition, so it can better tell which items to avoid or wipe off. You can also create multi-floor maps and customize no-go zones through the mobile app.

With this price, it's a solid offer if you're looking for an all-in-one robot vacuum and mop. However, it's unclear until when the offer will run, so it's better if you act fast. Do you plan on grabbing one? Let us know in the comments.