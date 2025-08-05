Hot topics

Hate Dirt? Buy Roborock's Self-Cleaning S5V Robot for 39% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Roborock Qrevo S5V robot cleaner deal
© Roborock
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you don't fancy sweeping and wiping your own floor, a robot cleaner is a smarter way to do it. Some models are even capable of self-cleaning for a truly hands-free experience. Right now, the advanced Roborock Qrevo S5V is on sale at Amazon and Roborock's online store, dropping to $549 from $899.

This is a fresh record-low price for the Roborock robot cleaner, and it's even $50 lower than what we saw during the exclusive Prime Day sale. The retailer has the black color variant on sale.

Why We Recommend the Roborock Qrevo S5V

The Qrevo S5V is one of the new high-end robot cleaners from Roborock. It has self-cleaning capabilities in addition to an auto-empty feature in the dock. This means that the mop heads in the machine are regularly cleaned by hot washing and air drying, effectively removing odors and stains.

Regarding its cleaning features, it is rated with 12,000 Pa suction, which is powerful enough to suck up dirt and large debris stuck in floors or even stubborn hair from carpets. It has an anti-tangle roller brush system that clears hair from getting tangled in the brush, subsequently maintaining its efficiency.

Roborock Qrevo S5V robot vacuum and mop
Roborock's Qrevo S5V dock features hot water washing and hot air drying. / © Roborock

Its mopping performance is more impressive than its vacuuming. There's a dual mop head with flexible arms that extend to cover edges and corners. The pads are pressurized and fast-spinning with a customizable water flow. The robot has carpet detection, which automatically lifts the pads to keep your rugs and carpet dry.

The Roborock Qrevo S5V utilizes LiDAR for smart navigation and obstacle avoidance. Plus, the system integrates a camera for object recognition, so it can better tell which items to avoid or wipe off. You can also create multi-floor maps and customize no-go zones through the mobile app.

With this price, it's a solid offer if you're looking for an all-in-one robot vacuum and mop. However, it's unclear until when the offer will run, so it's better if you act fast. Do you plan on grabbing one? Let us know in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing