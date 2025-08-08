Hot topics

These Beats Earbuds Are Better Than AirPods, and They're 41% Off

Beat Studio Buds Plus Transparent ANC
Beats' wireless earbuds are reliable and cheaper alternatives to Apple's AirPods. And right now, the company's high-end Studio Buds+ are on sale for $99 from $169 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is their second-best price. This is a massive $70 (41%) saving and just $10 difference from the all-time low.

You can pick up the Beats Studio Buds+ in a unique transparent colorway that matches the charging case. The classic finishes are also available, including Black/Gold, Ivory, and Cosmic Silver.

Why Grab the Beats Studio Buds+?

While Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ are more of a budget ANC earbud option, they feature high-end capabilities and rich sound. In general, you can't go wrong with them. Plus, they work with Android devices as well as iPhones, making them versatile wearables.

They come with a typical round form, but they're compact and lightweight. They feel discreet when worn in your ears and have a snug fit. Additionally, they're water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. You can control the buds through the multi-function button. Your input never misses, even when your fingers are sweaty.

Beats Studio Buds + ANC earbuds
Beats Studio Buds + are launched with a transparent variant

The Studio Buds+ benefit from Beats' custom acoustic platform, giving them balanced and clear audio in both music and calls. The low frequencies or bass are more prominent, but you can adjust them in the equalizer to suit your acoustic preferences. They offer personalized active noise cancellation (ANC), which is impressive in suppressing outside noise. If you're the opposite, the transparency mode allows you to blend in ambient noise with what you're listening to.

Beats' Studio Buds+ also add Spatial Audio for Dolby Atmos for immersive listening. They support Google's Fast Pair, seamless switching, and the Find My Device network, while Apple devices get over-the-air updates, Siri, and one-touch pairing.

Although they're compact, the Beats Studio Buds+ feature a long battery life with 9 hours with the buds and up to 36 hours in total combined with the charging case.

Will you be picking up the Beats Studio Buds+ at their current discounted rate? Do you think they offer better value than the AirPods? We'd like to hear your thoughts.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

