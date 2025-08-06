If you're in the market for a rugged and powerful Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently the best option. Right now, the 2024 model of the Galaxy smartwatch is on sale at Amazon, falling to as low as $394. The biggest discount is for the Titanium White, which hovers near the record low, saving you $255 (39%).

Other colorways are also discounted, such as the Titanium Gray with an orange band. It's down to $428, saving you 34%.

Why Pick the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)?

While Samsung has refreshed the Galaxy Watch Ultra line for this year, the differences between the two generations are minimal while specs and features are almost the same. This makes the 2024 Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) a more practical choice than the current model, especially with this discount.

At the front is a 1.5-inch circular Super AMOLED display with a 3,000 nits peak brightness. It's an excellent panel for outdoor use, as the elements on the display remain legible under the sun. There's a siren feature that may prove useful in emergencies or when you're on a trail in the mountains or forest.

To view your health and fitness metrics, you need to connect the Galaxy Watch Ultra to the Samsung Health app. / © nextpit

In terms of design, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most durable smartwatch from Samsung yet, suitable for adventurers or more active users. You get a titanium chassis along with 10 ATM waterproofing and a MIL-STD-810H rating. The smartwatch supports scuba diving activity, a feature that the standard Galaxy Watch lacks. In exchange, the smartwatch build is bulkier.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is fitted with the same Exynos W1000 processor and BioActive sensor as the current generation, meaning the accuracy and reliability for health and fitness tracking are the same. It has extensive measurement tools like ECG, blood pressure level, temperature, and sleep monitoring. With the upcoming One UI 8 Watch update, it will add more AI-powered vital features such as antioxidant index and cardiovascular load.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a large battery capacity at 590 mAh. This is rated to last a few days between charges, which is longer than what you can get from the non-Ultra models and other competitors.

Would you consider picking up the Galaxy Watch Ultra now that it is cheaper? We'd like to hear your thoughts.