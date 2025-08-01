Hot topics

Save a Lot of Hassle: Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 is 35% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung SmartTag2 Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

There's no denying that smart GPS and Bluetooth trackers like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 are reliable accessories to keep your things in check. They save a lot of hassle when it comes time to track a lost object or a pet. Even better, the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 is now on sale at Amazon, with up to a 35% discount.

The four-pack set has dropped to $64, which is near its all-time low price. This translates to the trackers being valued at $16 apiece, which is also cheaper than buying an individual pack.

Why a Samsung User Should Pick Up the Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) is, no doubt, the best Bluetooth tracker for Samsung users. The device itself was launched in October 2023 and brought numerous thoughtful and useful upgrades over the original Galaxy SmartTag. For example, it has a new elliptical design that has a bigger keyring hole, making attachment with keychain hooks or rings much easier.

Samsung also gave the new generation a sturdier build, with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It should withstand not just rain and dust, but it can also handle a quick dip without you worrying about its circuits getting wet. Of course, you can purchase cases to enhance protection from bumps and weather.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 viewed from the front
Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 viewed from the front with a new elliptical design and larger keyring hole. / © nextpit

In terms of tracking features, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 has UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity in addition to Bluetooth and NFC. This enables precise tracking down to a sub-meter range. A nice feature to complement this is Compass View that gives AR-style navigation when tracking a lost item. There's a built-in speaker to ring it when it's nearby.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 stands out because of its extended battery life over other tracker alternatives. It can last up to 700 days in power saver mode or around 500 days in normal usage before you need to replace the CR2032 battery.

Are you impressed with the features in the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2? Do you think it is worth a grab at this price? Let us know your plans in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing