There's no denying that smart GPS and Bluetooth trackers like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 are reliable accessories to keep your things in check. They save a lot of hassle when it comes time to track a lost object or a pet. Even better, the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 is now on sale at Amazon, with up to a 35% discount.

The four-pack set has dropped to $64, which is near its all-time low price. This translates to the trackers being valued at $16 apiece, which is also cheaper than buying an individual pack.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Save 35% on the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 four-pack set on Amazon.

Why a Samsung User Should Pick Up the Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 (review) is, no doubt, the best Bluetooth tracker for Samsung users. The device itself was launched in October 2023 and brought numerous thoughtful and useful upgrades over the original Galaxy SmartTag. For example, it has a new elliptical design that has a bigger keyring hole, making attachment with keychain hooks or rings much easier.

Samsung also gave the new generation a sturdier build, with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It should withstand not just rain and dust, but it can also handle a quick dip without you worrying about its circuits getting wet. Of course, you can purchase cases to enhance protection from bumps and weather.

Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 viewed from the front with a new elliptical design and larger keyring hole. / © nextpit

In terms of tracking features, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 has UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity in addition to Bluetooth and NFC. This enables precise tracking down to a sub-meter range. A nice feature to complement this is Compass View that gives AR-style navigation when tracking a lost item. There's a built-in speaker to ring it when it's nearby.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 stands out because of its extended battery life over other tracker alternatives. It can last up to 700 days in power saver mode or around 500 days in normal usage before you need to replace the CR2032 battery.

Are you impressed with the features in the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2? Do you think it is worth a grab at this price? Let us know your plans in the comments.