If you're in the market for the Apple AirPods Pro 2, you're in luck. The updated premium Apple earbuds are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. They're down to $169 from $249, which is a sizeable saving of $80 (32%).

While this is not the record low, it's still close to the $149 we saw last month. Even so, that discount was rare, making the current offer a compelling one.

Why Upgrade to the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) today?

Apple updated the AirPods Pro 2 (review) in September 2023, integrating a USB-C port that replaces the dated Lightning port. The transition makes charging the AirPods Pro 2 more versatile, as a wider range of accessories are compatible with the interface.

Apart from the new port, the AirPods Pro 2 gained lossless audio, but it's exclusive when paired with the Vision Pro headset. Additionally, the earbuds and charging case are now rated with IP54 dust and water resistance, an upgrade from the IPX4 in the Lightning version. You can expect the updated model to better fare in rain or a trip to the beach.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © nextpit

Most of the internals are unchanged, including the H2 audio chip. However, the AirPods Pro 2 offer high clarity and balanced sound that can match their rivals. They also feature Spatial Audio with head tracking, as well as intuitive controls, including volume adjustments right on the buds. There's a comparable multipoint pairing and fast switching for Apple devices as well.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C excel in noise cancellation, although my colleague wishes that the ANC was customizable or adjustable. The transparency mode is also worth mentioning, offering a natural combination of the earbuds and ambient sound. You get up to 6 hours of battery life in the earbuds with ANC disable or about 30 hours combined with the case.

Do you plan on buying the AirPods Pro 2 as a gift or for yourself? We want to hear your answers.