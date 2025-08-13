Mid-range smartphones often offer better value for your money, and they cost less but they keep some high-end core features. That's true for the new Samsung Galaxy A56, and it's now even a better pick than a pricey flagship . The device has just dropped to a new record-low price of $424 from the usual $499 at Amazon, for a saving of $75 (15%).

But keep in mind that the deal applies to only one colorway of the Galaxy A56, which is the Olive Green. The Awesome Graphite (or Black) and Awesome Gray are at their regular prices, though that shouldn't be a worry because you can just pair it with any case you want.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Save $75 (15%) when you buy the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A56 at Amazon.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy A56?

Samsung made the Galaxy A56 (review) and other new mid-range Galaxy A models official in March. It gave the Galaxy A56 meaningful and flagship-like upgrades to make it a solid mid-range recommendation.

On the exterior and build, it has more streamlined flat edges and panels, while the back has been slightly redesigned, introducing a new camera hump that mirrors other Galaxy devices. It has a wider 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which is significantly brighter as well, so most of the content stays legible and readable even under the sun. The back has a tougher Gorilla Glass+ while the device is certified with an IP67 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 features a wider and brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Its back panel has a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. / © nextpit

The rear cameras are unchanged, but you can expect to get better photos and videos courtesy of the new image signal processing and more optimized software. However, there's a new 12 MP front-facing camera, which delivers brighter images. Plus, the Galaxy A56 adds an AI-powered Best Face feature and boots on One UI 7, based on Android 15 OS. It gets extended software support, with up to 6 major updates.

The Galaxy A56 is fitted with a new Exynos 1580 SoC, which is a new mid-range silicon from Samsung. It has a faster processor and a more capable GPU that has better performance in gaming and editing. The battery life in the phone is still solid, easily lasting a full day with power to spare. It charges fast compared to the previous model.

What do you think of these upgrades in the Galaxy A56? Would you consider grabbing the Galaxy A56 over a flagship option? Tell us your plans in the comments.