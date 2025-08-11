If you're looking for a reason to grab a new iPad , this current offer could be the answer. The new M3 iPad Air or 7th generation is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now. The tablet has just dropped to $449 from $599. That's a $150 saving and a fresh record-low price for the base Wi-Fi variant.

This discount is $50 more generous compared to the regular offers and even surpasses the deals seen during Prime Day. All colorways of the M3 iPad Air are part of the sale.

Why Buy the Apple iPad Air 7 (M3)?

The M3 iPad Air is a modest refresh of the M2 iPad Air (test) from last year. Hence, the new iPad Air 7 is for those who are upgrading from earlier iPad Air generations or coming from the standard iPad model.

Apple gave the new iPad Air a faster and more efficient M3 chipset. This is incredibly fast and smooth for everyday tasks like managing your work documents, Browse, and even gaming. The new GPU enables enhanced ray tracing for stable and even faster video editing. There is also full support for Apple Intelligence, including Writing Tools, an upgraded Siri, and Image Wand, as well as the more dynamic Stage Manager.

The Apple iPad Air 2024 has the same design and display as the 2025 model. / © nextpit

Despite the extra oomph, the battery life in the M3 iPad Air is solid, with Apple rating it to last 10 hours in video playback. It offers fast charging at up to 31 watts, though you need to provide the adapter.

The iPad keeps the same 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and a more durable scratch-resistant glass protection. A notable upgrade on the panel is its added compatibility with the Apple Pencil Pro. The device itself is sleek and lightweight, measuring 6.1 mm on its side and about 462 grams (1.01 lbs.) in weight.

It also debuted with a thinner and lighter Magic Keyboard, which has improved keyboard functions and a wider trackpad. This is a much-needed upgrade for those on-the-go users or who want an alternative to a MacBook Air.

What do you think of the iPad Air when paired with a keyboard? Would you consider it as a MacBook or laptop replacement? Let us know your plans in the comments.