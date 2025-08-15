Anker is not only popular for mobile adapters and accessories but its power banks and stations are also some of the most recommended. If you're looking for a rugged power station that you can bring outdoor, its Solix C300 is now on sale at Amazon. It has fallen to just $149 from $249, which is a massive $100 (40%) discount.

This is also $10 shy from the record-low we saw last year, making this a compelling purchase.

Why Do You Need the Anker Solix C300 Power Bank Station?

The Anker Solix C300 is a portable and durable power bank weighing just 7.9 lbs. and measuring 8.6 x 5.35 x 5.35 inches. It comes with a replaceable pick up handle for easy to transport when you're doing trails or camping. It can also work a great backup at home during power outages and emergency uses.

It has a 288 Wh total capacity or equivalent to 90,000 mAh of cells. Depending on the power draw of each device, it can fullu recharge a drone for up to six times, a small iPhone for more than a dozen times, or four full charges of a MacBook Pro.

Anker's Solix C300 power bank station can be charged via solar panel, car socket, or direct to the mains. It can charge up to 7 devices at once and features 140 watts PD 3.1. / © Anker

You can plug up to seven devices at once as it features multiple fast-charging USB-C ports that support Power Delivery for up to 140 watts. There is a pair of USB-A ports as well along with a solar input and car socket for alternative charging of the device. Another useful feature is a pop-up LED lamp that you can use at night in camping or backyard party.

Anker's Solix C300 comes with an integrated LCD screen, so you can monitor the charging and battery statuses on the go. You can also manage it remotely through the mobile app and check the stats or control the LED light.

Charging the Anker Solix C300 power bank is quick, refilling its 80% of its juices only takes an hour. If paired with a solar panel, you can have it recharge anywhere under the sun.

Do you plan on going on a hike or camping this summer? Would you consider the Solix C300 now that it is cheaper? We want to hear your thoughts.