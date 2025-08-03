If you've been waiting for a solid deal on the Pixel 9a, now might be the best time to check it out. It's currently on sale today at Amazon and Best Buy, which has dropped to $399. It's a new best price for the mid-ranger , slashing its price by $100 (20%).

Both retailers list the base model with 128 GB and all colorways are available: Obsidian Black, Porcelain, Peony Pink, and Iris Blue. You can pick up the 256 GB variant, but not all color options are on sale.

Why Buy the Google Pixel 9a?

We strongly recommend the Pixel 9a (review) if you're looking for a mid-range camera with flagship traits. The device was launched just a few months ago, and it comes with major upgrades from its predecessor while sharing core features with its flagship counterpart. So, it makes a nicer pick if you want to get some of the flagship features without breaking the bank.

The design of the Pixel 9a has been overhauled, which is a bold change from the Pixel 8a. You get a near-flat back panel and minimal touches. In addition, it has a sturdier protection of IP68 dust and water resistance. There's a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is comparably as bright and crisp as the one in the Pixel 9, while being slightly wider than the previous generation.

Google's Pixel 9a has a wider 6.3-inch OLED display / © nextpit

The mid-ranger also boasts an improved camera setup with a new 48 MP main snapper paired with a familiar 13 MP ultrawide. You can expect the photos to be engaging, with a high level of color accuracy and details. However, the night shot is quite a mixed bag, but on average, it is decent. It boots on Android 15, which tows a new suite of AI features such as Add Me and the Gemini Nano model for offline use. Google pledges to give it up to seven major Android OS updates.

Similar to the standard models, the Pixel 9a is fitted with a Tensor G4 SoC, which performs admirably fast. The experience is very snappy, even in launching apps and multitasking. There's a bigger 5,100 mAh battery capacity, giving the handset a few hours of extended runtime. Charging is also faster, with wireless charging support.

Do you consider grabbing the Pixel 9a at this rate? Tell us your plans.