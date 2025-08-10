Hot topics

Google’s Stunning Pixel Watch 3 Falls to Near All-Time Low, Save 20%

Google Pixel Watch 3 launch
If you're in the market for a new Android smartwatch, now might be the best time to grab one. Google's latest Pixel Watch 3 is currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy. The 45 mm GPS model has dropped to $319, which is $20 shy of the record low we saw last month. This saves you $80 (20%) off the original price in all colorways.

You can also pick up the LTE model in the same case size for $419, or $80 lower than the usual price. It is offered in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Polished Silver finishes.

Why Buy the Google Pixel Watch 3 Today?

Google's Pixel Watch is one of the few Wear OS-based smartwatch ranges in the market. The Pixel Watch 3 is the latest entry, which was launched in the fall of last year.

It is recommended for those who want a unique-looking smartwatch. The Pixel Watch 3 stands out with its round and domed design, which mimics a pebble-like form. Plus, it's lightweight, making it easy to wear without straining or pressuring your wrist. You can bring it into water activities like swimming, as it has an IP68 dust and water resistance and 5 ATM ratings.

Google Pixel Watch 3 close up
The Pixel Watch 3 features a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which makes it easier to view in bright sunlight. / © Google

The Pixel Watch 3 has a large 1.4-inch AMOLED display which is curved, giving a high degree of legibility from different angles. It's also brighter than before and offers an improved refresh rate. You can navigate through touch or with the physical crown, which is useful if your hands are wet or you are wearing gloves.

In terms of tracking, the Pixel Watch 3 debuted with new Loss of Pulse detection and auto-bedtime mode. For fitness, there is a new extensive workout builder, real-time guidance, and cardio and target load, aimed at active users and athletes. It also runs Gemini for natural language and complex command support.

The Pixel Watch 3 offers an enhanced battery life over its predecessor, lasting more than a day with always-on display mode enabled. This can be extended with the power saver mode.

Are you upgrading your smartwatch? What do you think of the Pixel Watch 3? We'd like to hear your plans.

