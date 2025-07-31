Fitbit's wearables are known for their reliability and extensive tracking, and right now, some of its fitness trackers are on sale on Amazon. This includes the Fitbit Charge 6, which has dropped to its record low of $139. This slashes the device's regular price of $179 by $40 (22%).

The deal on the retailer has the three color options discounted, including the classic Obsidian/Black, Coral/Champagne Gold, and Porcelain/Silver Aluminum.

Affiliate offer Fitbit Charge 6

Why Snap the Fitbit Charge 6 at This Rate?

The Fitbit Charge 6 (review) is the company's middle-of-the-road fitness tracker; it's a more capable option than the Inspire 3 while sharing some core features with the pricier Fitbit Versa and Sense smartwatches.

While it debuted at the end of 2023, it's still a solid fitness tracker recommendation for good reason. For instance, it has a bright 1-inch AMOLED display in a rectangular form with support for always-on display mode. The panel remains legible even when under the sun, which is suitable if you do most of your exercise outdoors.

The heart rate sensor is said to have been improved, albeit with AI features. When is the update coming to the Charge 5, Google? / © nextpit

Fitbit also equipped it with a haptic button that is easy to use during navigation and provides tactile feedback compared to the touch-sensitive control in the previous generation. It has a 5 ATM waterproofing rating, so you can bring it into water activities like swimming, while the overall device is light and comfortable to wear for extended periods.

The range of health and fitness tracking tools is unchanged, but it's an extensive one, including ECG, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), temperature, and stress management, among others. There are custom metrics too, like Readiness Score, to help you decide if your body needs further rest or is ready for training. The latter is available through Fitbit Premium, which comes free for 6 months.

Those who frequent outdoor bicycle rides or runs can take advantage of Google Maps and YouTube Music integration. Of course, there is built-in GPS and GLONASS, so you can still track your workout even without your phone nearby. Additionally, the Fitbit Charge 6 is rated with 7 days of battery life between charges, which is longer than what you can get from most smartwatches.

Do you think the Fitbit Charge 6 would suit your wellness needs? What are your plans? Share with us in the comments.