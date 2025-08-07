You don't need to wait for the Pixel 10 to be announced for the Pixel 9 to get a substantial discount. Right now, the Pixel 9 series is heavily discounted at Amazon and Best Buy. The standard model in its base configuration is down to $599 from $799. This is the best price if you exclude Prime Day, a saving of $200 (25%).

Both retailers have all color variants of the Pixel 9 available, including the classic Obsidian/Black and Porcelain. The deal also applies to the fancier Peony Pink and Wintergreen.

Why Upgrade to the Google Pixel 9?

Google's Pixel 9 (review) is a recommended go-to flagship camera phone if you don't want to spend a big chunk of your money. With the current offer, it is an even more reasonable purchase.

The Pixel 9 was launched last year, and it's soon to get a refresh with the Pixel 10. However, it remains a strong performer and reliable device. It arrived with an overhauled design from its predecessor, adopting a more prominent elliptical island and a flatter frame. It also features tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 that covers the bright 6.3-inch OLED display and the back panel for better durability against scratches and cracks.

Google's Pixel 9 has a brigher and slightly wider 6.3-inch OLED display. / © nextpit

We praised the upgraded internals. There is a faster and more efficient Tensor G4 SoC paired with a larger 12 GB RAM. This hardware configuration enables smooth performance in both everyday and demanding tasks, like on-device AI processes and gaming. Plus, we liked that there is a bigger 4,700 mAh battery capacity, which adds a few hours of screen time. Charging is fast, with 27 watts wired and 15 watts wireless charging speeds.

The main 50 MP camera is unchanged, but the optimized software helps deliver photos and videos with a great amount of detail and lively colors. On the other hand, the new 48 MP ultrawide camera brings sharper landscape photos. The Pixel 9 also benefits from extended software support, with seven major Android OS upgrades planned.

Are you looking for a flagship camera phone that doesn't break the bank? What do you think of the Pixel 9?