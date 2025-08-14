Hot topics

This Google Pixel 9 Pro Deal is So Crazy, You Can Save $400 Today

A wide range of Google's smartphone offerings are on sale ahead of the upcoming Pixel event, making this a great chance to pick up some of your favorite devices at even steeper discounts. For instance, the Pixel 9 Pro is offered with the biggest reduction, valued at $400 at Best Buy, dropping it to $599 from $999. It's available in Obsidian with 128 GB storage.

Amazon also has the Google Pixel 9 Pro base variant discounted, but for $300 off, which is still a massive price cut. This deal applies to the Hazel colorway.

Why the Google Pixel 9 Pro Is a Favorite Camera Phone

Google's Pixel 9 Pro (review) is the smaller model in the Pixel 9 Pro duo, but it shares almost the same specs with the larger model, except for the battery and display sizes. It's a solid option if you're looking for a more handy flagship smartphone with a reliable camera.

The device was launched in the summer of last year, and it's a notable upgrade from its predecessor. Its design has been overhauled, introducing a flatter frame and panels while the camera module adopts a new elliptical island. This gives it a more premium and sleek feel, and the device is lighter, making it more manageable with one hand.

A person holding a Google Pixel 9 Pro smartphone displaying a colorful home screen.
The OLED screen can go from very dark to very bright. / © nextpit

Meanwhile, the 6.3-inch OLED display is significantly brighter, offering an excellent level of brightness in outdoor settings. It's protected by a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device is rated with IP68 dust and water resistance.

There are no major camera changes on the rear from the Pixel 9 Pro, but the front-facing camera has a larger 42 MP resolution. The setup delivers photos with accurate colors and a high level of detail, though there are rare instances where night shots felt slightly underwhelming. The good thing is that there are software-enabled enhancements, including AI features, to boost quality.

The Tensor G4 chipset is not as fast as some other flagship SoCs, but the device doesn't stutter or slow down, with everyday tasks feeling fast and fluid. It has a 4,700 mAh battery, which, despite being smaller than the Pro XL's 5,060 mAh, is optimized to provide a robust runtime lasting a whole day.

It's unclear when the deal is going to last, but you should hurry if you want to secure this saving. Are you planning to grab one at this rate? Tell us your plans.

