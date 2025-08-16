Smart rings are alternatives to smartwatches for those who want to keep tabs on their wellness without the bulk. For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best options. It's now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to $299 from $399, which is the lowest price we've seen.

This is a sizeable $100 (25%) saving and makes a smart ring purchase more reasonable, especially due to its premium pricing. All sizes of the Galaxy Ring are available, and you can choose between the Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black color options.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Ring

Why Do You Need to Track Your Health with Samsung's Galaxy Ring?

The Galaxy Ring (review) is Samsung's first smart ring, featuring high-end capabilities. It's a reliable wearable, but with the major drawback of having a premium cost. However, this deal lowers the barrier.

My colleague Camila likes the stylish form of the Galaxy Ring, with its unique but modern concave profile. The chassis is made from a lightweight but sturdy titanium material, making it a suitable 24/7 fitness tracker, including for sleep and when in the shower. It also features water resistance for up to 100 meters, so you can wear it during water activities like swimming or light scuba diving.

The Galaxy Ring charging case features an LED indicator that displays the charging level of the smart ring. / © nextpit

Despite its tiny profile, it's no slouch in tracking. It has an array of sensors for continuous heart rate and temperature monitoring. Plus, it can track blood oxygen saturation, a menstrual cycle for women, and sleep. There's also an Energy Score to give you a reading of how ready your body is for training or to tell if it needs more rest. The smart ring also supports auto-workout detection for select exercises without you manually initiating one in the app.

You can also pair the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch for synchronized and seamless tracking. This gives the Galaxy Ring a battery boost of up to 30%.

Apart from comfort and portability, another big advantage of the Galaxy Ring is its long battery life, with Samsung rating it for up to 5 days between charges, depending on the ring size.

Would you consider a Galaxy Ring over a smartwatch now that it has gone cheaper? We want to know your answers.