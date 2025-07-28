Hot topics

While Apple's MacBook Pro is the most advanced laptop in the MacBook lineup, it's clear that it's pricey and not for everyone. The M4 MacBook Air is the more affordable alternative that fits more types of users, and right now, it is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to $799 after a sizeable $200 (20%) cut. This marks a fresh new low price for the thin notebook.

That's for the 13.6-inch base model of the MacBook Air with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. However, other storage configurations in different colors are also discounted by $200. For instance, the 8GB/512 GB option falls to $999 from $1,199.

Why Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4?

Apple released the MacBook Air M4 (review) in March this year. It offers several major improvements over previous generations, including a significantly more powerful and efficient M4 chipset. It now comes with a faster 10-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. This makes the performance very snappy and fluid for most tasks, even in graphics-intensive programs. The Neural Engine has received a bigger gain, which should make AI workloads much faster.

The hardware ships with the same light and thin metal design as the MBA M3, but there are meaningful upgrades hidden within it, such as support for connecting two external monitors without closing the lid via the USB-C Thunderbolt ports. The FaceTime camera is also upgraded, featuring a 12 MP sensor and Center Stage for automatic framing during video conferences.

Two Apple MacBook Air laptops stacked on top of each other, showing their keyboards.
Apple's MacBook Air M4 (below) compared to the MBP Pro M3 version. / © nextpit

It also offers a bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, with colors that pop and details that are more than sharp by today's standards. Meanwhile, the keyboard on the MacBook Air M4 is great to type on and very responsive. The large Force Touch trackpad provides very nice haptic feedback and comes with different multi-touch gestures to improve your productivity.

The MacBook Air M4 offers a solid 18-hour battery life rating as per Apple. This can easily last a day with remaining power for the next day. It has a dedicated MagSafe charging port as well, which recharges the device's battery in just over an hour using a standard laptop power adapter.

What upgrades in the MBA M4 convinced you to buy this Apple laptop? Share with us in the comments.

