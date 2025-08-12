Nintendo 3DS Retro-Review: Why I Miss This Wacky Console

Do you remember the time when new consoles and handhelds were actually... innovative? Nowadays, it seems that whether it's smartphones, consoles, or smartwatches, we're essentially getting the same product year after year. And even if you decide to switch to a different manufacturer to shake things up, you'll quickly realize how boring most mainstream tech has become.

But it wasn't always like that. When the Nintendo 3DS was released in 2011, we were still experimenting with new things. The Nintendo 3DS perfectly fits into the category of slightly wacky, yet memorable, consoles. These days, most people have moved on from the 3DS, which is why, when I recently rediscovered mine, I knew I had to write this brief retro-review. So, how does the 3DS fare in 2025? Is it still a worthwhile experience, and should you consider investing in one?

The Big Thing: 3D On-the-Go

I think, ahead of anything else, we have to talk about the one thing that sets the 3DS apart. And as the name implies, that's its top screen, which features true 3D visuals. You turn up a slider and are immersed in a 3D world that seems to almost jump out of the screen at you. At least that's the idea.

In reality, the 3D feature is a fun gimmick at best and nausea-inducing nightmare fuel at worst. As someone who wears glasses, I can tell you that looking at the device's screen from a slight angle perfectly simulates what I see without my glasses on. Everything becomes a blurry mess, and no matter how hard you try, the tiniest head movement makes you see double. Literally.

The distortion you see here is present in real life, and not just a byproduct of taking the picture. / © Nextpit

3D is truly one of those things in tech that has aged terribly. Remember those 3D TVs that everyone was trying to sell in 2010 and 2011? Well, there's a reason those never took off. Same with 3D films. I still remember sitting in a movie theater with my ears hurting like hell because I was wearing two sets of glasses on top of each other, which brings us back to the 3DS. It doesn't require an extra set of glasses, and still manages to make 3D awkward and inconvenient.

Luckily, that isn't too big of an issue since you can just turn the feature off at any time, which is what I did. Most games work the same with or without the 3D feature enabled. However, that doesn't really change the fact that it's still one of the most disappointing aspects of the console. Most 3DS games were heavily centered around the 3D functionality, which does detract somewhat from the enjoyment.

Iconic Games for an Iconic Console

The games are where it's at with the Nintendo 3DS. I still have many fond memories associated with the console, mainly due to the exceptional quality of some of the games. Take Tomodachi Life, for example. That game became an instant classic, and I'm eager for the series to be relaunched in 2026.

The 3DS inspired many interesting and innovative takes on existing games. One example is Nintendogs + Cats, which, although falling short of its predecessor's success, still became one of the best-selling games for the console. The game utilizes the console's 3D capabilities to innovate in ways that just work, and not in the sense of Todd Howard's definition. And even without the 3D screen enabled, I still sunk many hours into that game over the past couple of weeks.

It wouldn't be a true retro console without the obligatory random sticker, right? / © Nextpit

A Dead Console?

Nintendo is not exactly known for keeping its consoles and games alive past the point of them generating revenue. As such, it is no wonder that the Nintendo eShop shuttered its doors long ago, taking many games with it. Now, the only legal way to obtain new games is by buying cartridges, which can get expensive quickly.

The same applies to the device itself; a Nintendo 3DS in good condition can easily cost upwards of $200. When I did a retro-review for the Wii, I talked about how affordable the console still is today. With the 3DS costing more than double in some cases, the same can't be said here. The console's high price may partly be attributed to it not having been sold as often as the Wii, but there's a much bigger issue at hand.

And that big issue is durability. Compared to consoles connected to a TV, the Nintendo 3DS is a much more interactive system. Even as a child, I took great care of my consoles. Despite this, there are still many scratches all across the touchscreen. And that's a big issue when it comes to the longevity of a console.

Don't let the picture fool you; the screen is definitely scratched. / © Nextpit

At this point, most Nintendo 3DS consoles are likely gathering dust in a cupboard, with scratched screens and loose hinges. That's simply what happens when you use the console frequently, especially as a child. As such, it is much harder to resell those consoles, which further limits supply.

Outdated Tech or Retro Vibe?

I have already discussed how the 3D screen has not aged as well as I had hoped. However, the same can't be said for the rest of the console. Every game that I have tried worked just fine, without long loading times or annoying stuttering. Even the battery in my device has held up surprisingly well, allowing for several hours of playtime before I have to recharge.

My biggest gripe turned out to be the system microphone. Unless you're intent on raising the next obedience champion in Nintendogs, you're probably not going to be using it much, but whenever you do, you'll get a feel for just how terrible it is. Did you touch the device while trying to record something? Sorry, that's all the system microphone picked up.

But luckily, there are a few workarounds for those who really need good sound quality (looking at you, Flipnote fans). You can either connect some wired headphones with an in-line mic, or go the extra mile and hook the device up to your PC using a sound card. I only tried the first option, which worked well enough.

Final Thoughts on the Nintendo 3DS in 2025

If you've read this far, you're probably interested in either revisiting your old 3DS or buying a used one. And I say: Go for it. The Nintendo 3DS may not have aged perfectly, but some of the games are worth revisiting the console for. And those games are just as fun now as they were in 2011. I took my Nintendo 3DS with me on vacation and had a great time.

I may not have connected with anyone via StreetPass, which is a bummer, but while the weather outside was terrible, I sat inside enjoying some timeless games. And that's when I realized that even an outdated console is still far more enjoyable than endlessly scrolling on your phone.