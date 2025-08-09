Hot topics

You Won't Believe These Nothing ANC Earbuds are Just $28 (43% Off)

Nothing CMF Buds 2a deal
Nothing offers affordable wireless earbuds through its CMF brand. Right now, its latest CMF Buds 2a, which are also some of the cheapest ANC-enabled earbuds, are on sale at Amazon. The pair has dropped to just $28, a 43% off the usual price of $49.

This is the best recorded price for the budget earbuds, plus the retailer has three colorways available with this deal: Orange, Dark Grey (or Black), and Light Grey (or White).

Why Nothing's CMF Buds 2a Won't Disappoint You

The CMF Buds 2a are part of Nothing's new range of budget ANC in-ear headphones. They were introduced in April, offering high-end features at a more affordable price tag.

For the CMF Buds 2a, they are the cheapest in the range, but that doesn't mean Nothing skimped on the specs and sound. They have the same stem design, which comes in unique and striking finishes. They're also built-to-last and lightweight, with each bud weighing 4.28 grams, while the ear tips give a snug fit in the ears. The buds have touch controls for playback, while volume adjustment is handled through the mobile app.

Nothing CMF Buds 2a in-ear headphones with ANC feature
Nothing says the CMF Buds 2a are built-to-last wireless earbuds. / © Nothing / CMF

Like with the other CMF earbuds, the Buds 2a offer a punchy and bass-heavy audio output, courtesy of the large 12.4 mm drivers. However, there's an option to adjust the equalizer or select a predefined profile from the multiple options. You won't expect high-res codecs at this price, but the AAC and SBC should be sufficient for most.

A standout feature in the CMF Buds 2a is the presence of ANC, which is a rare feature for this price range. It should be modest in blocking traffic noise during your commute or conversations from other people in a cafe. There's also a transparency mode if you'd prefer to let some noise in.

The CMF Buds 2a get more than decent battery life, with 8 hours of listening time with ANC disabled and 35.5 hours in total combined with the case.

Would you consider cheaper noise-canceling earbuds such as the CMF Buds 2a? Share with us your answers in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

