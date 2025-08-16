There are only a few days left until all Android users will be unable to use an important Amazon service. This affects one of the company's services, which was once more popular but now plays only a minor role on Android devices.

Recently, Amazon has already restricted or completely discontinued several useful services. With Amazon Music, for example, annoying interruptions can now only be avoided within a single playlist, while Prime Video now shows advertisements. Amazon also pulled the plug on the ad-financed streaming platform Freevee. Another service, available in over 200 countries and, according to Amazon, with around 45 million active users in the European Union alone, will now be affected starting next week.

End of the Amazon Appstore on Android

On August 20, Amazon will discontinue its Appstore on Android devices. From this date, it is no longer guaranteed that installed apps from this store will continue to run without errors. New applications can also no longer be installed via this route. On other devices, such as the Fire TV and Fire tablet, the Appstore will still be available.

Amazon had already explained its decision at the beginning of the year: "We have decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore for Android to focus our efforts on the Appstore experience on our own devices, as this is where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently interact with it," explained a spokesperson.

Amazon Coins program is also being phased out

Alongside the App Store, Amazon is also discontinuing the Amazon Coins program. These digital coins could previously be used to pay for purchases in certain apps and in-app purchases. Existing coins can still be used until August 20. However, the money invested will not be lost either way. Amazon has announced that it will automatically refund any remaining coins after the deadline. The company originally wanted to announce details of this process "at a later date". However, those responsible have not yet updated the associated FAQ.