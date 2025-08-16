Experience "Jurassic Park" in Real Life Without The Risk of Being Dino Food

Imagine driving through an actual jungle in an off-road vehicle — and suddenly, a 19-meter-high brachiosaurus looms in front of you: Welcome to "Junglia Okinawa".

Don't worry — you don't have to run for your life like in the movies. But "Junglia Okinawa" is as close to the legendary "Jurassic Park" as modern technology allows. Featuring over 22 attractions, 15 restaurants, a safari among 20 deceptively lifelike dinosaurs, and a backdrop that is full of adventure, this theme park sets new standards for adrenaline-pumping family experiences and photo opportunities.

A Safari Unlike Any You've Experienced

This new theme park is located in the heart of Yambaru National Park in Okinawa — surrounded by 60 hectares of dense, tropical greenery. Just getting there is like traveling back in time. The highlight? The dinosaur safari. You drive through the jungle scenery in robust off-road vehicles, while primeval giants suddenly appear between the leaves. From the detailed Velociraptor to the gigantic 19-metre-high Brachiosaurus, everything is included.

A special mission awaits families: the search for a "lost baby dinosaur". A charming mix of adventure, treasure hunt, and photo opportunity — and above all, a welcome change from all the giant monsters armed with teeth.

Maximum Adrenaline - and Views Worth Falling in Love With

The theme park has more to offer than just XXL-sized dinosaurs. Those with a head for heights can venture onto the 84-metre-long suspension bridge or climb into the "Horizon Balloon", which gives you a panoramic view of the jungle and the sea. You can really get going on the 280-metre-long zip line or jump from the 20-metre-high bungee tower. And if your heart is still pounding afterwards, the 18-metre-high giant swing will keep the adrenaline pumping.

Not in the mood for an adrenaline rush? If so, head for the spa, where you can relax between palm trees and warm water, where the nearby T. rex is "waiting" for its guests outside.

More than just a Park for Dinosaur Fans

"Junglia Okinawa" is part of Japan's impressive theme park landscape, which also includes Tokyo Disneyland, DisneySea, and Universal Studios in Osaka. You don't get a movie set here, but a natural backdrop that provides the perfect setting for the dinosaurs. Whether you're with your family on a discovery tour, an adventure junkie seeking an adrenaline rush, or simply looking for an extraordinary vacation experience, this park lets you escape everyday life. And unlike the movies, you are guaranteed to be the main character here, and not the main course!