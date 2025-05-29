One of the best values in the Android market was updated with a different formula than before. The Google Pixel 9a brings a different design, a big battery, while still packing a good package for the money. Keep reading to find out if the phone is worth buying.

Summary Offers Google Pixel 9a Good Excellent camera for the segment

Good battery life

Good performance for the price

The best software support in the category Bad Slow charging speeds Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 9a: All deals

Pixel 9a: Design and Display Design and Build Quality Display 6.3-inch OLED

2424 × 1080 pixels

120 refresh rate Dimensions 154.7 × 73.3 × 8.9 mm

185.9 g Resistance IP68

Gorilla Glass 3 Google updated its mid-range phone line with an unusual design, ditching the traditional camera bar adopted on the Pixel 6 generation. In its place, the Pixel 9a features an almost flat back, with only a tiny bump for the cameras. The finish on the back helps keep fingerprints away. / © nextpit That style was achieved not by thickening the phone but by shaving some millimeters from the camera bar. The lack of a bump makes the phone sit almost still when put on a flat surface, but some Pixel users may miss using the camera bar to support the phone in the hand. The Pixel 9a design is simple, yet effective, with a matte metal frame on the sides and a frosted matte finish for the plastic back that feels good to hold. The size also helps, with the Pixel 9a only slightly taller, wider, and thicker than the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro we tested last year. Like its 7a and 8a predecessors, the Pixel 9a has thick bezels around the display. / © nextpit Despite using a 6.3-inch display like those models, the Pixel 9a features thicker bezels around the OLED screen. On paper, the display brings the same features as the Pixel 9: 120 Hz (60 Hz by default), FullHD+ resolution, and 1800 nits brightness. There is one important difference, however, with the Pixel 9a using Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display (versus the more resistant Victus 2 on the other models). Water and dust protection is rated at IP68, just like the more expensive Pixel 9s.

Seven Years of Updates for the Pixel 9a Software Operating system Android 15 Update Policy 7 years of security updates

7 years of version upgrades With Android 15 out of the box, the Pixel 9a brings not only the latest operating system version from Google but the typical monthly security updates and feature drops. The phone will get Android 16 in a few weeks, and Google promises seven years of security and feature updates for the phone. With the industry obsessed with artificial intelligence, the Pixel 9a is not free from the tech fever. The similar specifications to its more expensive siblings ensure that the mid-range phone offers most of the AI tools available on the flagship Pixel phones. The same cannot be said for some rivals, such as the Galaxy A56 we tested recently, for example. Android 15 comes on board, with a promise to receive updates for 7 years. © nextpit As expected, no third-party apps comes pre-installed on the Pixel 9a. © nextpit As expected, no third-party apps comes pre-installed on the Pixel 9a. © nextpit After updating the phone, the Pixel 9a had 20 GB of used storage space. © nextpit The Pixel 9a is a good option if you like always having the latest Android version. © nextpit There is a small caveat in the AI support however: With a smaller RAM capacity, the Pixel 9a doesn’t offer some features that require heavy background processing such as the Pixel Screenshots. In the future, we expect that the 9a will not receive features that require more RAM or more complex versions of Google’s Gemini models. The inclusion of the Gemini model made the default used storage go up on the Pixel 9a, with a clean updated installation using 20 GB. The Pixel 8, for example, only used 8 GB of storage in a similar setting.

Pixel 9a: Proper Mid-Range Performance Performance Processor Google Tensor G4 Memory 8 GB of RAM

128/256 GB of UFS storage

no storage expansion Connectivity 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Powered by the same Tensor G4 chip found in the other Pixel 9 phones, the mid-range Pixel 9a feels like a more appropriate use of the chip, which lags noticeably behind other Android flagships in terms of processing power. In fact, performance is not much different from the previous three generations of Pixels. For a mid-range phone, though, it should be enough. Pixel 9a

(Tensor G4) Pixel 8a

(Tensor G3) Pixel 9 Pro

(Tensor G4) iPhone 16e

(Apple A18) Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

(Snapdragon 7s Gen 3) AnTuTu 1,267,177 1,153,512 948,187 1,378.,592 741,190 3DMark

Wild Life Extreme

Stress Test Best loop: 2640

Worst loop: 1952

Stability: 73,94% Best loop: 2437

Worst loop: 1667

Stability: 68,4% Best loop: 2559

Worst loop: 2046

Stability: 79,95% Best loop: 3642

Worst loop: 2420

Stability: 66,45% Best loop: 1049

Worst loop: 1034

Stability: 98,6% Geekbench 6 Single: 1699

Multi: 4367 Single: 1688

Multi: 4362 Single: 1934

Multi: 4467 - Single: 1173

Multi: 3259 In daily use, the performance is indistinguishable from the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro, thanks to the similar specifications. And while the Pro models are not as fast as their flagship rivals, the Pixel 9a performance is totally adequate for the price segment. On AnTuTu, the Pixel 9a performed better than other Pixel 9 models, but still far from other flagships. © nextpit Geekbench results show the Pixel 9a performing like a flagship Android from 3 years ago. © nextpit 3D Mark shows how the Pixel 9a has to lower its speed to avoid overheating. © nextpit 3D Mark shows how the Pixel 9a has to lower its speed to avoid overheating. © nextpit Games tell a similar story, running most games in medium settings with ease. Don’t expect to use high-quality graphics with good performance, just like in the more expensive Pixels. But compared to most Android phones at the same price point, the Pixel 9a is very competitive. Longer play sessions may present degraded performance due to heat build-up.

Camera Compromises on the Pixel 9a Camera Main Camera 48 MP, f/1.7, OIS, 1/2'' sensor Ultra-Wide Camera 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1'' sensor Selfie Camera 13 MP, f/2.2 Max. Video Resolution 4K60, 1080p60 With a new camera design comes a new camera setup on the Pixel 9a. To achieve the thinner profile on the camera module, Google used a simpler camera sensor and lens array on the main shooter compared to other Pixel phones. That enabled the (almost) flat design, but the smaller sensor should perform worse than even the Pixel 8a. A closer look at the camera module reveals that it is slightly raised. / © nextpit Despite using less capable components on paper, we were positively surprised by the results of the Pixel 9a cameras. Google used once again its computational photography tricks to get the most out of the humble camera kit, with good results in most situations, especially when compared to other phones with a similar price. Daylight pictures are one of the strongest points for the Pixel 9a, with a good level of detail and color reproduction–it looked less “punchy” than the traditional Pixel look, but more realistic in our opinion. Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit The camera app offers a 2x zoom option that basically crops the center part of the captured image, and the results are good enough for sharing pictures on social media or messaging apps. Zooming in (or printing) reveals some image quality loss, though. Going further in the digital zoom range (which goes up to 8x) results in increasingly worse images. On the other end of the zoom range, the ultra-wide camera performed well in daylight, with reasonably sharp images, but colors were slightly muted compared to the main camera. There is no dedicated macro mode in the camera app, but close-up shots were better than expected (and much better than phones with dedicated 2-megapixel macro cameras). The same can be said for the portrait mode using the main camera, with good subject separation and simulated depth of field. Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (8x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9a: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Night shots were pretty good from the main camera, but zoomed shots were not sharp. With low light, the ultra-wide camera shows its limitations, struggling to capture colors and detail. Selfies were comparable to competing phones, with sharpness not on par with flagship phones, but good enough results. Portrait mode worked as expected, with very small issues when blurring the background.

Google Pixel 9a battery Battery Battery Capacity 5100 mAh Wired Charging Speed 23 W Wireless Charging Speed 7.5 W With the biggest battery ever used on a Google phone, the Pixel 9a should deliver competent battery life but don’t expect it to break stamina records. The Tensor G4 chip is not known for being an efficient chip but at least the bigger 5100 mAh capacity should help things out. The fact that the phone does not come with bloatware and Google usually employs a suite of software optimizations on its phones, should result in better results than other Pixel 9 models. In practice, the Pixel 9a managed a good battery life, with a full charge lasting a full day with spare under typical usage while traveling: GPS navigation, NFC payments, messaging, photos, etc. Two days of battery life with light usage in the city was possible. The Pixel 9a supports both wired and wireless charging but at modest speeds. / © nextpit Google offers repair parts for the Pixel 9a in some countries in partnership with iFixit. However, the company made it unnecessarily complicated to remove the battery, which complicates things when the component loses its capacity in a few years. Additionally, the delayed launch of the Pixel 9a and recent battery issues with older models raises some concerns about Google’s suppliers. Charging is limited to 23 W with a cable, and 7.5 W wirelessly. There is no Qi2 magnetic alignment, but since most mid-range phones lack even basic wireless charging, it is easier to forgive the lack of Qi2 support or the slow wireless charging input. In practice, expect to see a full charge taking around two hours due to the big battery capacity and low charging input. Google offers its usual features for battery health like limiting charging to 80%, or slower charging at night. The Pixel 9a, however, does not offer reverse wireless charging.

Is it worth buying the Google Pixel 9a? Yes. After giving both the Pixel 7a and 8a five stars, we weren’t as optimistic in our first impressions with the Google Pixel 9a. The phone however surprised us in a positive way, with good battery life thanks to the bigger battery, and good camera performance, despite the hardware downgrade in the sensor. Google’s advantage in the mid-range sector is not as big as it used to be, with competitors improving in performance, camera quality, and especially software support. Phones from Nothing, Samsung, and Xiaomi can be seen as worthy alternatives to the Pixel 9a in the category, but the Pixel phone still holds its own as a well-rounded package. The Pixel 9a not only competes with recent mid-range phones but also its own predecessors. / © nextpit There are better options out there if you have a specific priority–gaming performance, battery life, fast charging, or design–but outside of that, the Google Pixel 9a is an easy recommendation if you are looking for a phone in this price range, just remember to check for deals on Pixel 8 models before.