The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's latest and most high-end smartwatch today, but it does come with a premium price tag. If you've been waiting for it to go on sale, then you're in luck as it has now dropped to a record low of $549 from $649 on Amazon.

This far the biggest price reduction for the rugged and premium smartwatch which was only launched last month. The saving here applies only to the titanium gray with an orange wristband, while the other two color variants are at a regular price. Remember that the band here is swappable.

Why the Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best Android watches to buy

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) has been in the market for almost a couple of months, making it relatively fresh and a steal for this offer. It's the company's Ultra branded wearable, bringing huge upgrades and advantages over the standard Galaxy Watch models.

Primarily, it has a titanium case that comes in a squarish form with a circular display, resulting in a unique exterior vibe. The material offers better resistance to bumps and wear compared to the aluminum in the vanilla while the overall watch is rated for depths of up to 100 meters.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra has an extra mappable button and its frame is made from titanium. / © nextpit

It also features an extra mappable button, a brighter OLED display, and a louder speaker. The battery capacity is bigger, giving more running time. Samsung rates the battery to last up to 60 hours in normal use but this can be extended up to 100 hours in power saver mode. Of course, the trade-off here is that it is slightly chunky and heavier. 

Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch Ultra a new bioactive sensor, which is said to be 30 percent more accurate in measuring heart rate, especially when covering high-intensity exercises. There are new AI-powered insights as well, including a readiness score that helps in training and recovery. Another vital monitoring tool is sleep apnea, which could diagnose other health issues.

Have you been waiting to get a discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra? What do you think of this deal? Let us hear your opinion in the comments.

