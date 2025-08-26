If you've missed getting a tablet for yourself or your student during the back-to-school sale, don't worry. A lot of reliable Android slabs are still on sale today. This includes the Google Pixel Tablet, which is currently $150 (38%) off at Amazon, falling to a fresh new low of $249 from $399.

This deal is for the base model with 128 GB storage in Porcelain colorway, but you can opt for the 256 GB option, which has an even larger saving of $170, listing it at $329 from $499. Of course, this is for the tablet-only offer; you'll need to get the charging speaker dock separately.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet Google's Pixel Tablet plunges to its lowest price yet at Amazon, saving you $150 (38%).

Why Buy the Google Pixel Tablet in 2025?

While Google's Pixel Tablet (review) was released over two years ago, it is still a capable tablet for everyday tasks like media consumption and browsing. Even so, it can transform into a smart home display if paired with the official Google charging speaker dock, making it a dual-purpose tablet.

When used as a handheld device, the Pixel Tablet has a compact design and sturdy build. It weighs about a pound and measures 0.3 inches on its side, while the frame has a nano-ceramic finish that is not slippery in the hands, giving a good grip even with one hand.

The Google Pixel Tablet includes a dock station that connects to it using the pogo pin connectors on the back. / © nextpit

The 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen is not OLED but it's more than bright and very sharp with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is compatible with USI 2.0 for active styluses, so you can take notes or draw using a pen. The quad speakers are capable, with a loud and high-clarity output, and they can work well without the dock.

The Pixel Tablet is powered by the Tensor G2 SoC with a Titan M2 security chip. Paired with 8 GB RAM, it executes apps and games without stuttering, and it can multitask with ease. It also supports AI features through Gemini and you get up to 5 years of security updates. Even as a tablet, the 8 MP cameras surprised us with exceptional image quality.

What do you think of the Google Pixel Tablet at this price? Would you buy this at this rate? Tell us in the comments.