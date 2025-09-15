Hot topics

Google Finally Fixes Annoying Galaxy Watch 8 Bug—Do This to Fix It

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Charging
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 is one of the most notable refreshes in its smartwatch lineup in years, bringing an updated design and new features. But beyond the hardware upgrades, the launch has been rocky, especially for Pixel users who have faced persistent pairing issues since day one.

The problems first surfaced in July, during the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (review). Android 16 QPR testers, particularly those using Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 models, reported failed pairing attempts with both watches. One of our frequent visitors also shared a similar experience.

The issue was believed to stem from a bug in the Galaxy Watch Manager on Google’s Pixel phones, not from the Galaxy Watch itself. Fortunately, it was addressed in a subsequent Android 16 beta update.

Pixel 10 and Galaxy Watch 8 Still Aren’t Pairing

Fast forward to the Pixel 10 launch, and the same problem appears to be affecting early adopters of Google’s latest flagship. Across Google Community, Samsung forums, and Reddit, many Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro users have reported that their Galaxy Watch 8 (Classic) fails to connect or pair successfully. This suggests a major bug remains, even on stable Android 16 builds.

Some users also noted inconsistent syncing issues after pairing. Interestingly, the problem doesn’t seem isolated to the Galaxy Watch 8. Reports indicate similar bugs with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 running the latest One UI 8 Watch software.

Android 16 on Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL.
Google's Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

Suggested fixes, such as factory resetting the Pixel 10 or Galaxy Watch 8, have largely proven ineffective. Eventually, Google acknowledged the issue and confirmed they were investigating.

Google Play Update Fixes the Pairing Issue

A few days after responding to user concerns, Google released a Google Play Services system update last Friday. Several affected users have since confirmed that the update resolved the pairing failures.

If you haven’t updated yet, you can manually check and install the latest Google Play system update dated August 2025. A reboot is required to apply the changes.

How to Update Google Play Services on Pixel Devices:

1. Open Settings on your Pixel device.
2. Tap System, then select Software updates.
3. Tap Google Play system update.
4. Your device will check for the latest firmware.
5. Tap Restart if prompted to apply the update.

Google Pixel 10 settings interface showing software updates and system update details.
Update to the latest Google Play system update to resolve pairing issues between the Pixel 10 and Galaxy Watch 8. / © nextpit

After installing the update, try pairing your Galaxy Watch with your Pixel 10 again to see if the issue has been resolved.

Do you own the latest Pixel 10 or an earlier model and have experienced pairing issues with your Galaxy Watch? Did the update fix it for you? Share your experience in the comments.

Source: Reddit

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing