Hot topics

One Android Brand Just Declared War on the Apple iPhone 17

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max render leak
© X/u/App_settings
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Português

Xiaomi's flagship smartphones, such as the 15 series, are strong contenders in the Android space. That’s why attention naturally turned to the expected successor, the Xiaomi 16. But ahead of its anticipated launch this month, the major Chinese brand has taken a different direction. Instead of releasing the 16, Xiaomi is jumping straight to the 17, a move that clearly signals its intent to compete with Apple’s iPhone 17.

Xiaomi 16 Is Out, 17 Is In

On Weibo, Xiaomi, through company president Lu Weibing, confirmed that it is entirely dropping the Xiaomi 16 series in favor of the Xiaomi 17 lineup. According to the post, we can expect the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and a new 17 Pro Max, which appears as a step-down Ultra model. These devices are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

"This will mark the most significant leap forward in Xiaomi's digital phone lineup, launching a month earlier than the previous generation," Weibing stated.

He added that the company is choosing the "17 series" to mark five years since entering the premium smartphone category, while also highlighting the generational upgrades across the lineup. The standard Xiaomi 17 is described as a full upgrade, the 17 Pro as its most sophisticated compact camera phone, and the 17 Pro Max as its most powerful flagship in the industry.

A Strategic Move to Rival the iPhone 17

Beyond hardware, Xiaomi suggests that the renaming is also meant to align with Apple’s recently announced iPhone 17. The company appears to be making a deliberate play to capture attention by mirroring Apple’s product naming.

A person holding a Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone, smiling with greenery in the background.
Xiaomi's 15 Ultra successor is rumored to launch later this year and not in the September event. / © nextpit

Xiaomi has long drawn inspiration from Apple, so this move isn’t entirely surprising. Past similarities include iOS-like UI elements, naming conventions across product categories, and iPhone-style aesthetics in its smartphone designs.

In addition to the Xiaomi 17 series, the post also confirms that the new phones will be powered by the fifth-generation Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition, which is Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset and successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Globally, it will be branded as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

The most premium 17 Pro Max is rumored to feature a rear display embedded in the camera island. This design echoes Nothing’s Phone 3, which includes a monochrome display on the back, although Xiaomi appears to be implementing a full secondary screen with apps support. All phones should run on the HyperOS 3.0 operating system.

The Xiaomi 17 series will be officially announced at an event in China later this month. There’s no word yet on when the devices will launch in international markets.

Is Xiaomi’s strategy a clever marketing move or an obvious attempt to copy Apple’s playbook? Share your thoughts in the comments, we’d love to hear your take.

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing