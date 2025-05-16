Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Dead Island 2 and Happy Game.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is an exceptionally high-quality game that you can get for free this week. This 18+ zombie-shooter packs a brutal punch and immerses you in a bloody, violent world where survival is far from guaranteed. The game's story takes you to Los Angeles, which is being ravaged by a mysterious virus that turns its residents into mindless zombies. For some reason, you seem to be immune, which is why it is up to you to find out the truth behind this devastating epidemic.

Usually, Dead Island 2 costs a whopping $50. This week, you can download it for free. Remember that this game is unsuitable for children or anyone sensitive to blood and gore. The game had to be censored in Germany before it hit the market.

Download Dead Island 2 from the Epic Games Store.

Dead Island 2 is as beautiful as it is violent. / © Steam

Happy Game

Despite what its name may suggest, Happy Game is not, in fact, a happy game. Though it is far less violent and gory than Dead Island 2, it is still a horror game that immerses you in a young boy's nightmares. As a responsible adult, you must try to turn the boy's dreams more positive. The developers describe their game as a psychedelic horror adventure, which should give you an idea of the type of game you're getting into.

Usually, Happy Game costs around $13 on the Epic Games Store. The reviews for this game are generally favorable, so it's certainly worth checking out for free.

Download Happy Game from the Epic Games Store.

This game looks cute but hides a dark side. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

We cannot tell you much about next week's games yet. That is, however, not a bad thing! Because while we do not know much about the games, the mysterious veil usually indicates some exceptionally high-quality games. As always, we will keep you updated when new information becomes available.

