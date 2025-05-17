Curious about the top Android and iOS applications of the week? nextpit handpicked five standout options, having thoroughly tested them and gaining a thumbs-up from us. What's in store this week? How about getting all tactical on the soccer field with EA Sports FC Tactical? You can also speed along in Sonic Rumble, while other fantastic productivity and lifestyle apps are also showcased, which you won't want to miss.

EA Sports FC Tactical (Android and iOS)

Ever sat on your couch and cursed at the TV, knowing that if you had been the manager of the football team, you would have done so much better? Well, why not put such thoughts to rest with EA SPORTS FC Tactical? This mobile game offers a fresh take on mobile football gaming by blending strategic turn-based mechanics with authentic football elements.

It is different from EA’s bread-and-butter when it comes to traditional real-time football games, as EA SPORTS FC Tactical employs a turn-based system where I am the one in control, making strategic decisions during key moments of the match. I have absolutely no control over my players’ movements, as they are automated until confrontations occur. This ends up prompting choices like tackling, intercepting, dribbling, or shooting.

When such decisions, combined with player stats and a rock-paper-scissors-style attribute system, will result in the outcome of each encounter. Of course, it eliminates random occurences that happen in real life like having a really bad day on the field simply because one is emotionally invested in other matters apart from the match itself, such as an impending transfer move. Still, the results are pretty accurate.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

I like how the game combines realistic player models with stylized animations, especially during skill moves and key match moments. It takes on a cinematic approach, accompanied by dynamic music and visual effects that enhance gameplay with a unique charm. This is a unique approach to traditional football elements within a game, by offering a turn-based strategy experience that is surely new and unique.

Download EA Sports FC Tactical from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Sonic Rumble (Android & iOS)

Just about everyone would know of Sonic the Hedgehog, often touted to be the world’s fastest hedgehog. Sonic Rumble presents itself as a vibrant multiplayer party game that thrusts me right into the Sonic the Hedgehog universe within a competitive, battle royale-style. I basically have to duke it out with up to 32 players, competing in various mini-games across different rounds. The ultimate goal? Be the last one standing.

I like how there are multiple modes to choose from, which adds further spice and variety to the game. I can run in a race to the finish line, navigating through obstacle-laden courses, or choose to survive by avoiding hazards and remaining within safe zones so that I do not disqualify myself. I like Ring Battle the most, where I have to collect as many rings as possible while avoiding being knocked out by others.

There is a wide range of Sonic characters to choose from, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, and Dr. Eggman. With plenty of customization options, I am not short when it comes to personalizing my characters with various skins, animations, and effects. Love a good guild? The game’s "Crews" feature enables players to form squads and compete together.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

I found the graphics cute and whimsical, adding a layer of fun that is both traditional and forward-looking. The controls themselves are tight to me, but some users have apparently reported issues with the controls as being less responsive and occasionally laggy. Perhaps it is the hardware, but thankfully, the developers have released updates to address such performance concerns and enhance overall playability. Fun and chaotic, it is a good way to destress, but there is an element of luck in certain mini-games that might throw the more competitive players off-balance.

Download Sonic Rumble from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

fooView (Android only)

Multitasking used to be a buzzword that pretty much justified the purchase of any computer in the household, much like multimedia. Well, multitasking is a given these days, especially with portable computers in our hands known as smartphones. Enter fooView, a feature-rich multitasking app that was specially designed to enhance productivity by offering a floating interface to make performing tasks seamlessly.

What are some of the key features of fooView that I found useful? For starters, the floating interface might take some getting used to, but after a while, the semi-transparent button became indispensable to me by offering quick access to a multitude of functions without leaving the current app. I also liked how file management is included, letting me manage local files, network drives, and cloud storage directly from the floating window.

The clever implementation of gesture controls is also welcome, as I can customize gestures for navigation, screenshots, and launching apps, further enhancing one-handed usability, especially when I am busy with the other hand. Interestingly enough, the developer also threw in a fair number of integrated tools such as a browser, video player, note editor, and more, although I think I would stick with my preferred apps for those functions.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

I can also capture text from images or screen regions and translate them instantly, isn’t that neat? Best of all, I can set up automated tasks such as reminders to streamline my life on a daily basis. What’s there not to like? I admit that there is a learning curve which might throw off some new users, but once I got used to it, it became second nature to me.

Download fooView from the Google Play Store.

ideaShell: AI Voice Notes (Android & iOS)

AI, being a buzzword these days, continues to make waves across various apps. Enter ideaShell: AI Voice Notes, a thoughtfully designed app that transforms how I am able to capture, organize, and act on my ideas. In other words, this app leverages AI to streamline the note-taking process. I found it extremely useful when trying to compose new articles and collating information as a tech journalist.

I like the AI-powered voice transcription that lets me record my thoughts effortlessly. The app can transcribe spoken words into text, refining key points and eliminating filler content to produce concise and readable notes. Gone are the days when I have to grapple with manual typing of my ideas. The way the app structures my notes logically is also another boon, where it automatically generates titles, tags, and formats to make sure content remains easy to navigate and search.

Having a sounding board is always useful, and one standout feature is the ability to engage in conversations with AI based on my recorded notes. I found it interesting I can gain more from my previously scribbled ideas, as I probe the AI with questions of my own to refine my thoughts further. This helps foster a more dynamic and reflective thinking process.

Why not put AI to good use by taking down voice notes? / © nextpit

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Overall, the user interface is intuitive and easy to pick up from the get-go. However, there might be occasional issues with language detection, where the app transcribes in the wrong language despite settings adjustments. Still, if it works for you, ideaShell: AI Voice Notes is highly recommended as a powerful tool for anyone who wants to capture and develop ideas efficiently.

Download ideaShell: AI Voice Notes from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Meditation | Down Dog (Android and iOS)

Mental wellbeing and the wellness industry is a huge one, and having an app that helps you be on your rocker is always welcome. Meditation | Down Dog happens to be a highly customizable meditation app that was specially tailored to provide users with a personalized meditation experience. Whether you are a beginner like me or a seasoned practitioner, I am quite sure this app has a place on any phone.

Basically, I like the easy to understand user interface that lets me tailor my meditation sessions by selecting the type (guided, sleep, or walking meditation), duration, background music, instructor voice, and level of guidance. With such a degree of flexibility, I can improve myself accordingly as each session aligns with my current needs and preferences.

There is also a range of meditation types to choose from to suit the season in my life. Do I need guided meditations? Check. Such structured sessions are led by instructors to help focus the mind. If I have trouble sleeping, I can always rely on Sleep Meditations that were specially developed to aid relaxation and promote better sleep. Even Walking Meditations are part of the set up, encouraging mindfulness during movement.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Need some mental wellness? How about meditating using this app? / © nextpit

With the ability to customize themes and music, I can indulge in self-love or stress release modes. If I prefer things to be quiet, I can simply opt for a theme-free session. Other background options include calming music, nature sounds, brainwave frequencies, or silence. Overall, this is a user-friendly app that is easy to navigate and customize. Since this app syncs across devices, I get a seamless experience regardless of whether I am on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop. Do note that full access requires a subscription despite this being functional as a free app, but you do get more with an annual subscription of $39.99.

Download Meditation | Down Dog from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

With that, we have come to the end of this week's edition. We do hope you've enjoyed our selection of mobile apps and games and find them useful. If you have any recommendations when it comes to Android or iOS apps and games, please share them in the comments.