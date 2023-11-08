Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Review: Why You Should Wait Before Buying!

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the second generation of Samsung's line of smart trackers. It features some advantages when compared to rivals such as Tile, Chipolo, and even the Apple AirTag. Not even those, however, are enough for us to warrant a recommendation on the new model. Read below about the pros and cons of using the SmartTag 2 to not lose your keys, luggage, or pets, and why it is probably better to wait before purchasing one.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 comes with a tool similar to the ones used to open a SIM tray, but in this case, it ejects the battery tray. The tracker uses standard CR2032 batteries that are easy to find and replace. Samsung advertises up to 500 days in standard mode, which can be extended to up to 700 days with the power-saving mode available in the SmartThings app.

Another advantage of the ring is that it makes the SmartTag2 more resistant when pulling your keys out of a full bag, or when your pet scratches itself.

The metal ring makes the tracker look bigger than it actually is, with an overall size close to two keyrings next to each other: 28.8 x 52.44 x 8.0 mm (1.1 x 2 x 0.3 in), making it easy to carry with your keys or bag, and not weighting too much to place on a pet's collar at less than 14 grams (0.49 oz).

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 (or SmartTag2) is a solidly built tracker with compact dimensions and a big metal ring to hook the tracker to a bag, keyring, or pet collar. It is also water and dust-resistant according to the IP67 rating.

Setup and usage

The second-generation SmartTag comes in two color options with a single feature set, including support for both the medium-range Bluetooth Low Energy and the more precise Ultra-Wide-Band (UWB) available in the previous SmartTag+ and the rival AirTag.

Pros:

UWB tracking with AR features.

Cons:

Only works with Samsung phones and tablets.

No signs of being compatible with Google's Find My network.

For starters, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 launch timing is probably one of the worst in recent memory, with Google having already announced its own Find My Device network during Google I/O 2023. The new network will automatically become the biggest tracking network, being installed in practically billions of Android phones and tablets through a Google Play Services update.

During IFA in September, a Chipolo representative expressed some disappointment in Google's delay in launching its network beyond phones. With the company ready for some months to launch its new Point tracker family*.

Trying to pair or locate a Galaxy SmartTag on a non-Galaxy phone results in errors. / © nextpit

Another weak point of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is that it only works with Galaxy phones and tablets, both for pairing and locating. Trying to pair the tracker to the SmartThings app installed on a Pixel or Apple smartphone returns an error message that cannot be bypassed. Similarly, trying to locate a SmartTag on another's brand phone displays a Not supported message (see above).

If you have a Galaxy tablet or phone, the setup is straightforward. Simply follow the standard steps to pair a device to the Samsung account on the SmartThings app. The app will detect the SmartTag 2 tracker and guide you through the required steps—including a firmware update.

Pairing the SmartTag 2 to a Samsung account is quick and easy. / © nextpit

You can later rename each paired tag to something easier to remember, and associate with a location and room registered in the SmartThings app. Samsung advertises the latter feature as something that enables using the SmartTag with Bixby, but eventually, it starts to show how the SmartTag 2 is integrated into the bigger SmartThings ecosystem in an unnecessarily complicated way.

Finding the SmartThings Find section in the app is not complicated, but the tracker can be buried inside the Device tab depending on the number of Samsung devices associated with the account. Alternatively, you can go to the Life tab to reach the Find section responsible for locating not only the SmartTags associated with the account but also other Galaxy phones, tablets, and watches.

Lost and found

On the map interface, you can check the SmartTag approximate location and activate a couple of features. If you are outside its BLE range, you can set a navigation route to it, check the location history, and even the battery level. If the smartphone is near the tracker, you can play an alert sound on the SmartTag 2 that is sufficiently loud to find under the sofa.

All the SmartTag 2 features are accessed through the SmartThings app. / © nextpit

There is also Lost Mode, which sets a message to anyone who scans the SmartTag 2 using NFC, with the option of setting contact information.

Samsung claims the SmartTag 2 can exclusively be tracked by one SmartThings account at a time, regardless of the family settings on the SmartThings app.

The company claims it is a privacy feature, but it makes it harder for a couple to locate their pets, or to use your partner's phone to locate a bag if your phone runs out of battery, for example. The AirTag originally had the same limitation, but iOS 17 added the option to share a tag between profiles.

The SmartThings app has another limitation: It can locate unknown (stalking) tags around you, but only Samsung's own SmartTags. That shortcoming will be fixed with Google's Find My network, which will also offer the option to notify when an unknown AirTag is following an Android phone.

The SmartTag 2's full feature set can only be unlocked with a UWB-powered phone, such as the S23 Ultra. / © nextpit

Augmented reality

But enough of negative points. For those invested in Samsung's ecosystem, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 works reliably well. Especially for those with a UWB-compatible phone. The low-power radio standard can be used to accurately find a nearby SmartTag 2, not unlike the iPhones with the AirTag, within UWB range the SmartThings app displays the approximate distance and location of the tag.

UWB support allows pinpointing a nearby SmartTag 2 location with a supported phone. / © nextpit

The margin of error was smaller than half a meter in our tests, even with some AirTags, Apple, and Google phones with UWB radio around. And as previously mentioned, you can trigger an alert sound to locate the SmartTag 2.

Augmented reality is a nice bonus over the regular UWB location feature. Sorry for the blurry capture! / © nextpit

AR tracking is still labeled as a beta feature but worked equally well in our tests. It overlays an approximate location of the SmartTag 2 with a globe of dots on top of the camera capture. Truth be told, at this point it doesn't offer any advantage over the standard location feature, but we guess it can be a nice party trick for some Sammy fans.