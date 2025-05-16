There are currently not one, not two, but six games available for free. In-app purchases? No way! Just fun on the go. But beware: if you want to get your hands on the games, you have to hurry.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, have an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know is that many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Legend of the Moon ($2.39 ) - With "Legend of the Moon", the developer has succeeded in creating a simple yet captivating platform game experience that has been well received by players. Lovers of classic games in particular might enjoy it (4.4 stars, 4,920 ratings).

) - With "Legend of the Moon", the developer has succeeded in creating a simple yet captivating platform game experience that has been well received by players. Lovers of classic games in particular might enjoy it Legend of The Moon 2: Shooting ($2.29 ) - After the success of the first part, the developer followed up with a second moon game - but this time in a different genre. In the sequel, you take control of a spaceship, traverse varied levels, and fight your way forward with firepower (4.3 stars, 908 ratings).

) - After the success of the first part, the developer followed up with a second moon game - but this time in a different genre. In the sequel, you take control of a spaceship, traverse varied levels, and fight your way forward with firepower Defense Zone HD ($2.69 ) - The third smartphone game currently available for free is part of the classic tower defense genre, but with an unusual style. Instead of colorful, playful graphics, it relies on a military-futuristic design that gives the game a more serious atmosphere (4.1 stars, 3,470 ratings).

) - The third smartphone game currently available for free is part of the classic tower defense genre, but with an unusual style. Instead of colorful, playful graphics, it relies on a military-futuristic design that gives the game a more serious atmosphere QR Code Reader PRO ($5.99 ) - Finally, we should mention a QR code reader that is currently available free of charge. With over 500,000 downloads and excellent ratings, users enjoy security here - not only against malware, but also against fraudulent quishing attacks (4.8 stars, 13,400 ratings).

Free premium apps (iOS)

Ninja Boy Adventures - Bomberman edition ($1.99 ) - This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman, with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining (3.4 stars, 8 ratings).

) - This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman, with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining Sky Master - pixel shooter ($0.99 ) - If you're nostalgic, you'll enjoy this game, at least for a short while. It's not particularly good, but the pixel look gives the game an irresistible charm for older gamers (5.0 stars, 1 rating).

) - If you're nostalgic, you'll enjoy this game, at least for a short while. It's not particularly good, but the pixel look gives the game an irresistible charm for older gamers Queen Rules ($2.99 ) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers in such a way that they are able to defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings).

) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers in such a way that they are able to defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures Dog Guide 2 PRO ($1.99 ) - Anyone who wants to find the ideal dog or expand their knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings).

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

Do you want more free apps? We've got you covered!

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to such aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.