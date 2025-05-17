Apple has finally debuted CarPlay Ultra, its next-generation car infotainment system. This follows a long wait since it was previewed in 2022. However, the rollout will be gradual, beginning with select Aston Martin vehicles receiving it first, with more brands to follow.

CarPlay Ultra is more than just an upgrade to CarPlay, which was introduced over a decade ago. The new generation brings deeper integration and numerous new features and enhancements, ranging from the interface to customizations and controls.

CarPlay Ultra Extends to Instrument Cluster

Apple's CarPlay Ultra extends to the digital instrument cluster for supported vehicles, in addition to the main or center dashboard screen. It functions across every compatible screen in the car by adapting to different screen sizes and aspect ratios for a more cohesive experience throughout the entire cabin.

With CarPlay Ultra, drivers gain expanded customization options in the instrument cluster to better suit their driving experience. For instance, the display section can be set to show the speedometer, tachometer, or gauges (fuel, battery, temperature, etc.) alongside an active iPhone app or advanced vehicle system information.

Drivers can customize which elements they can display on the instrument cluster with Apple CarPlay Ultra. / © Apple

Depending on the vehicle's setup, the integration of CarPlay Ultra in the instrument cluster should provide drivers with better focus by keeping essential information directly in their line of sight, rather than solely concentrated on the center display.

As for CarPlay Ultra in the center display, drivers can utilize onscreen controls or Siri to manage the car's basic radio and climate control, all within a modern iPhone-style UI, apart from physical buttons. This will also work to adjust advanced audio or stereo parameters.

Apple CarPlay Ultra features on-screen controls in iPhone's widget UI style. / © Apple

Additionally, users can choose from different styles and layouts, as well as wallpapers and colors across multiple screens, to complement their vehicle's interior. CarPlay Ultra also offers automakers the ability to bring their distinct design language to the UI using custom themes.

CarPlay Ultra Starts with Very Limited Availability (to Luxury)

CarPlay Ultra is available starting today on Aston Martin's core lineup in the USA and Canada, including new vehicle orders. Existing Aston Martin vehicles with next-generation infotainment systems will also receive the next-generation CarPlay through an update at the dealership in the coming weeks. While for compatibility, it requires an iPhone 12 or later model running on iOS 18.5.

Apart from Aston Martin, Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis, among other vehicle manufacturers, CarPlay Ultra is said to be introduced to their vehicles in the future. Unfortunately, there's still no timeline on when we can see CarPlay Ultra on more streamlined vehicle brands and models.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

Would you be looking for CarPlay Ultra as a feature in your next vehicle? What are your thoughts on it? We'd like to hear in the comments below.