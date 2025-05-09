While many Samsung smartphones already enjoy One UI 7 , the company is also expected to bring a major counterpart update to its Galaxy Watch wearables , reportedly arriving as One UI 8 Watch. Potential key features discovered so far include a battery health-boosting tool and several UI enhancements.

Samsung has not officially confirmed details about the next major Galaxy Watch software update. However, numerous reports and hints in listings suggest its name will be One UI 8 Watch, skipping the anticipated One UI 7 Watch designation. It is also believed to be based on Wear OS 6, Google's next major smartwatch operating system after Wear OS 5.1.

Galaxy Watch to Get Battery-Preserving Tool

In the decompiled APKs of a One UI 8 Watch build (via Android Authority), various code strings point to possible features. One prominent clue suggests Samsung's version of adaptive charging for the Galaxy Watch.

Specifically, the code includes strings mentioning "Battery protection" and the conditions to "Stop charging when the battery level reaches %d%% and start charging again when it drops down to %d%%." These strongly resemble the adaptive charging features found in Android smartphones and in the Apple Watch via watchOS.

<string name="battery_protection">Battery protection</string>

<string name="battery_protection_maximum" formatted="false">Stop charging when the battery level reaches %d%% and start charging again when it drops down to %d%%.</string>

We can reasonably assume that this enabled mode will manage charging on the Galaxy Watch by, for example, stopping charging at a specific percentage and resuming when the battery level drops below a defined threshold.

This type of battery protection feature was initially spotted in Google's services, hinting at a similar functionality for the Google Pixel Watch. However, with this recent clue, it appears that Samsung's smartwatches are also poised to gain a comparable charging feature, though it will be labeled differently.

Galaxy Watch Could Gain Now Bar and Shortcuts Features

Beyond the battery management tool, other features have been discovered. Namely, both code strings and graphic assets hint at a "Now Bar" complication, a new UI element reportedly coming to One UI Watch, mirroring a feature in One UI 7 for phones. This "Now Bar" is shown at the bottom of the watch face, allowing users to interact with it when an active notification is available.

One UI 8 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch could introduce the "Now Bar" feature for your wrist. / © Android Authority

Simultaneously, Samsung might also introduce the ability to create app shortcuts through a new feature called "Shortcuts." This appears to be a similar tool to the Shortcuts app found on the Apple Watch.

For those wondering about the announcement date of the One UI 8 Watch update, speculation suggests it will debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 8, which is expected in July. It remains unknown whether Samsung will conduct a beta program for this update before its stable release.

Do you think these new features make the One UI 8 Watch worth the wait?