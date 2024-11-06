Samsung is entering the next round of premium tablets with its latest entry, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. This Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review reveals what the tablet, armed with Galaxy AI features, and a MediaTek SoC, is all about.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Good Very good 14.6-inch AMOLED display

Absolutely high-quality design

Very long software support

S Pen is included

Powerful performance

IP68 certification

Great sound quality Bad Hardly any noticeable changes compared to the previous year

Still very expensive

Unfortunately, there is still no S Pen slot

Personally, it is too large for me as a tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: All deals

The most beautiful Android tablets of all Anyone who liked the design of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will also have fun with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra because it is simply a mirror image of what Samsung already offered last year. It's not very spectacular, but as the saying goes: do not reinvent the wheel. Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra design & display at a glance: Extremely beautiful AMOLED display with 2,960 x 1,848 px at a huge 14.6 inches.

Anti-reflective coating on the display.

Identical dimensions as last year at 208.6 x 326.4 mm, but is 14 g lighter (718 g total).

120 Hz refresh rate.

IP68 certification.

Very high-quality build despite its 5.54 mm thin aluminum chassis.

S Pen is included, but cannot be stored in the device. Wow, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is almost a complete twin of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. If I were to tell you now that the 208.6 x 326.4 mm dimensions are similar to the tenth of a millimeter not only as its predecessor but also the model before that—the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (review). What does this mean? Hooray! You don't have to accept any design changes. I guess you can also reuse the older protective case if you have one. The quad speakers are also located behind, on the left, and right sides. / © nextpit What do you actually get, then? In a review where I excessively mention how little has changed, I have also summarized the display's dimensions and the most important information about the panel and design in general. Of course, I would like to mention THE ONLY one display improvement: Just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (review), the display is now even easier to read thanks to its anti-reflective coating. Sounds like a small deal, but it makes a really big difference. Samsung's display is amazing as always! Thanks to the special coating, there are now also fewer reflections. / © nextpit The "Armor Aluminum" chassis, which is IP68-protected against water and dust (also applies to the S Pen), is now even more robust. To be honest, I haven't verified this. Although such a wafer-thin tablet literally screams at you to carry out a bend test, I have solid trust in Samsung that the chassis is just as rigid as it feels. As always, when Samsung writes "Ultra" on the device, you get absolutely top-notch workmanship. The box is expensive, yes, but it also has the highest quality for each square millimeter. A look around the device doesn't reveal anything new either: there's space at the back next to the camera section to park the S Pen, the obligatory volume rocker next to the power button, and the memory card slot. It's a shame the S Pen cannot be stored in the device itself, but that's life. You cannot have your cake and eat it, too. I mentioned how the display is less reflective, but apart from that, it is as though time had stood still. Do note that is not a point of criticism, because the display is still fabulously good and the colors vibrant. Samsung simply knows how to make displays.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra software One UI with Galaxy AI combined with really long software support, these three pillars see Samsung play the same software game on Android tablets. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also comes with the really useful DeX support. Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra software at a glance: Seven years of Android updates and seven years of security patches.

The largest device with Galaxy AI to date.

One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14. I'll be brief here. Are there any improvements? Yes, and I'll mention them briefly. For example, DialogBoost has been hidden in the sound settings since One UI 6.1.1. If you are watching YouTube or Netflix, you can hear the dialog more clearly by activating this feature. Google Discover is also much more fun to use on a tablet than on a smartphone. © nextpit With the DialogBoost feature, your speech will be clearer in videos. © nextpit Multitasking in DeX mode is a great thing. © nextpit The reason why I don't really want to talk about the software at length is that we have already done so extensively several times. You should therefore take a look at our One UI 6 review and I would also like to refer you to our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review. Over there, Antoine covered the DeX mode, which you can use on the tablet as an alternative to the normal tablet mode in great detail. Instead of the One UI view that you are familiar with from smartphones, DeX mode is more akin to a desktop view with a taskbar. Want to find out more? If so, read Antoine's article where he philosophizes about DeX mode as a notebook replacement. Galaxy AI is also one of the innovations on the tablet that we already know from other current Samsung devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review). I therefore point you to our Galaxy AI article in this case as well. The bottom line is, I like the Galaxy AI applications, which I appreciate on my Galaxy S24 Ultra, and even more here on the Galaxy Tab S10. Working with the S Pen, when using the "Sketch-to-Image" function, for instance, was simply even more fun on the large display. Thanks to Sketch to Image, I can also be an artist. © nextpit Yes, Sketch to Image is one of my favorite Galaxy AI features. © nextpit In any case, my self-portraits are better-looking than my selfies. © nextpit As I mentioned: Painting is just my thing. © nexptit There is another major difference compared to last year's tablet generation: Samsung has now raised its software support for the tablets to flagship level, which means you will receive up to seven years of Android updates and security patches for just as long.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a real workhorse When the processor for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was announced, many people were amazed: Really? MediaTek? MediaTek is often underestimated even today, but its performance is undoubtedly better than that of last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Whether you're editing videos, playing games intensively, or doing anything else with the tablet, everything runs extremely smoothly! Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra performance and hardware: Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ performance.

GPU supports ray tracing.

Tablet does not overheat.

12 to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB to 1 TB expandable (microSD cards up to 1.5 TB) memory.

Wi-Fi 7 support.

Four loud, good-sounding speakers. I'm wondering whether we should take up the cudgels for MediaTek SoCs here, but Rubens had already done that in his Xiaomi 14T Pro review. Read his review and you'll see what a powerful chipset the Dimensity 9300+ is. In the benchmark test comparison, where I pit the new Samsung tablet against the aforementioned Xiaomi smartphone, but also against the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, we also see how the Xiaomi phone performed better in AnTuTu and Geekbench 6. In 3DMark, however, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has the edge. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Xiaomi 14T Pro SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ AnTuTu 1,835,545 - 2,013,101 3DMark Wild Life Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 5,332

Worst loop: 3,690 Best loop: 3,896

Worst loop: 3,353 Best loop: 2,983

Worst loop: 2,633 3DMark Steel Nomad Light stress test Best loop: 1,929

Worst loop: 1,474 - Best loop: 1,132

Worst loop: 1,086 Geekbench 6 Single: 1,610

Multi: 6,086 Single: 2,046

Multi: 5,518 Single: 2,188

Multi: 7,158 Honestly speaking? I don't really pay much attention to benchmark tests. The results made me suspect performance is significantly worse than I had hoped before I realized I don't feel the slightest hint of a performance problem in everyday use. It's the same here: I once again played Genshin Impact, a few racing games, and Diablo, with all of them running on the highest settings without any problems. More importantly, the tablet did not suffer from any noticeable overheating. The large display makes games that are already great fun on a smartphone look even more phenomenal. With the combination of powerful performance, an outstanding display, and the crisp, loud sound from the four speakers, you get an overall package that establishes this Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra as an outstanding entertainment machine. For Android, you simply can't get anything better in the tablet segment! One more word on its connectivity as there is also a tiny difference here: Instead of Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 is also supported now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra camera The cameras in the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are almost identical to those in the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Are we really talking about the quality of the cameras on a 14.6-inch slab? Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra cameras at a glance: There is a main camera and an ultra wide-angle camera with 13 MP + 8 MP resolution, respectively, behind.

Dual 12 MP cameras are located in front.

Video resolution supported: UHD 4K (3,840 x 2,160 px) @30fps. You can see the least important element of a premium tablet here: the rear cameras! / © nextpit Yes, sometimes everything in me cries out for refusal to work. I don't mean that Samsung isn't offering anything different to what we already know from last year. I'm more concerned with the fact that, in my opinion, sending a serious tech journalist like me out into the fresh air to take photos in public with a tablet the size of a dining table is a violation of the Geneva Conventions on Human Rights. Seriously speaking: I hope you're not reading this review with the thought: "$1,199.99 is a lot of money to spend, especially because I don't want to play games or watch movies, I just want to take photos from morning to night and that's the only reason I'm buying this device". Where are you going to take photos outside with such a camera? At a concert? Okay, so there are cameras behind of which we should at least be courteous enough to acknowlege them briefly: Yep, the main camera actually works. During the day, the pictures look pretty decent, while things are just "okay" at night. In my opinion, you can largely forget about ultra wide-angle shots. I'm very sure that someone who spends so much money on a tablet will have an adequate smartphone with a powerful camera in their pocket. The two selfie cameras have once again, made themselves comfortable in the notch. / © nextpit The front camera, on the other hand, is more exciting. For such a powerful device, it will most probably see more productive use in scenarios like video calls. The dual 12 MP camera configuration in front is more than sufficient for such calls. I also like the portrait mode of the selfie shooter. In my opinion, the ultra wide-angle camera falls short again here. The front cameras, hidden in a small notch, are more than sufficient for selfies and video calls. If the sample photos in the following gallery don't reflect this, it's down to the model, who doesn't like looking at his own face, or photographing that same face using a 14.6-inch monster. Main camera © nextpit Ultra wide-angle © nextpit Main camera, 2x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra wide-angle © nextpit Main camera, 2x zoom © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra wide-angle © nextpit Ultra wide-angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera, 2x zoom © nextpit This is how happy one looks when taking a selfie in public with a 14.6-inch tablet. © nextpit Even with Portrait Mode, I don't look any more impressed, although the Portrait Mode is really decent. © nextpit Here's the same happy guy again, but this time around, the ultra wide-angle camera was used. © nextpit Selfie © nextpit Selfie with Portrait Mode © nextpit Ultra wide-angle selfie © nextpit Selfie © nextpit Selfie with Portrait Mode © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Ultra wide-angle © nextpit Main camera © nextpit Main camera without Night Mode © nextpit Main camera without Night Mode © nextpit Main camera without Night Mode © nextpit Main camera with Night Mode © nextpit Ultra wide-angle © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra battery Nothing new to report on the battery front. Rather, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra lasts longer than its predecessor with the same battery capacity. Hats off, Samsung! Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra battery at a glance: 11,200 mAh capacity like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Of course, no charger is included.

No wireless charging support.

Peak charging power still remains at 45 W.

Battery charges to 50 percent in about 55 minutes, a full charge after about two hours. Because I'm a lazy bastard, I actually wanted to copy and paste Antoine's battery section from his S9 Ultra review from last year. Nobody would notice, would they? However, I noticed how the device lasted longer in the PCMark benchmark than its predecessor. We always test the same way — brightness dropped to around 200 nits and enabling flight mode. While the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra lasted 10:42 hours until the battery level reached the 20 percent mark, the new Ultra tablet lasted 11:37 hours, which is about an hour longer. According to the benchmark test, the battery lasts almost an hour longer than the previous tablet. © nextpit How does this translate into our everyday lives? Hmm, this is difficult because if you use the tablet to play games for hours on end, the battery will of course run out after 8 or 9 hours. If you were to watch a movie, work productively with the device under normal conditions, and don't do anything wild while gaming and social media, you can even get by without a power outlet for two days.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra technical specifications Galaxy S10 Ultra Image Price (RRP) from $1,199.99 Display 14.6" OLED

2,960 x 1,848 px

60 ~ 120 Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Memory 12 / 16 GB RAM

256 / 512 / 1024 GB UFS memory

microSD expansion OS One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14

Seven years of system upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main camera: 13 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 8 MP Selfie camera Main camera: 12 MP

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP Battery 11,200 mAh

45 W wired charging

(charger not included) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3

Optional 5G IP certification IP68 Dimensions and weight 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4 mm, 718 g