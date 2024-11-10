The Galaxy Tab S10+ was launched with a pretty similar design and overall features compared to the previous generation. But the insides hide some interesting upgrades. Is it worth paying around $1000 for the flagship tablet? Find out in our review.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Good Premium, thin and light design

IP68 water and dust resistance

Smooth 120 Hz display

Flagship performance

Powerful quad speakers

S Pen included

Seven years of software support Bad Expensive

Only average camera Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: All deals

Galaxy Tab S10+: Premium Design and Display Part of the S family, the Tab S10+ offers the best in terms of materials and construction among Samsung’s tablet lineup. The same applies to the display, which features a vibrant and colorful OLED panel, with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Design and display at a glance: 12.4-inch OLED screen, 2800 × 1752 pixels (~ 266 DPI)

571 grams (1.25 lb)

Aluminum frame

IP68 water and dust resistance The Tab S10+ has a metal body in silver or gray colors, with a premium feel, and is relatively resistant to fingerprints. It is rated for IP68 water and dust protection, still uncommon in the tablet market. Another rare feature is the under-display fingerprint reader. The clear section on the back is used to pair and charge the S Pen stylus. © nextpit The power button and volume rocker is placed for a portrait orientation. © nextpit One UI 6.1.1 came preinstalled with Android 14. © nextpit The dual camera system is equivalent to a lower mid-range smartphone. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The bottom pogo pins serve to attach the cover keyboard and other accessories. © nextpit The USB-C port not only charges the Tab S10+ but also works as a video output connection. © nextpit Before using the S Pen, you will be asked to pair the accessory by placing it on the designated spot. © nextpit Despite the big dimensions, the tablet is nice to handle, with a relatively low weight, and thin bezels around the display. The aluminum in the back feels cool to the touch and should help dissipate the heat from the components. There are a number of cutouts around the edges for the antennas, but what dominates the back are the two protruding camera islands, and the space to magnetically attach the S Pen (which is off-center if you care about symmetry). The power button and volume rocker is placed for a portrait orientation. © nextpit One UI 6.1.1 came preinstalled with Android 14. © nextpit The dual camera system is equivalent to a lower mid-range smartphone. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The bottom pogo pins serve to attach the cover keyboard and other accessories. © nextpit The USB-C port not only charges the Tab S10+ but also works as a video output connection. © nextpit Before using the S Pen, you will be asked to pair the accessory by placing it on the designated spot. © nextpit The sides are flat and feature the microSD card tray, volume rocker, and power buttons on the top (considering a landscape orientation). The sides house two side speakers each, and the USB-C is found to the right. On the bottom, Samsung once again places the pogo pin for accessories. The display features once again an OLED panel with high resolution and a high refresh rate. For those who prefer to save battery life, it is possible to switch from 120 Hz to a fixed 60 Hz refresh rate mode, sacrificing animation smoothness. One UI 6.1.1 came preinstalled with Android 14. © nextpit The dual camera system is equivalent to a lower mid-range smartphone. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The bottom pogo pins serve to attach the cover keyboard and other accessories. © nextpit The USB-C port not only charges the Tab S10+ but also works as a video output connection. © nextpit Before using the S Pen, you will be asked to pair the accessory by placing it on the designated spot. © nextpit Colors are vibrant as expected for an OLED screen, and the brightness can get high, although not as much as the current phone trend of stupidly high peak brightness. The selfie camera is optimally placed in the landscape orientation, ideal for video meetings, but not handheld selfie recordings. Different from the notched design on the S10 Ultra, the S10+’s selfie sensor is entirely placed within the screen bezel.

Galaxy Tab S10+ Software and Accessories The Galaxy Tab S10+ comes preinstalled with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1. Samsung’s persistence in the tablet market can be seen in a selection of first-party apps that are better prepared to use the big screen than most rival tablets, including a series of multitasking features. Software and Accessories at a glance: Seven years of security and system updates

The S10+ comes with the S Pen We already covered most of the big screen and Galaxy AI features, including sketch-to-image, and AI editing, and also the overall One UI 6 system, so I won’t repeat those. What is worth repeating is Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates for the Galaxy Tab S10+, covering both feature updates and operating system upgrades. As usual, the Tab S10+ features a customized interface with a taskbar on the bottom. © nextpit We counted 8 pre-installed third party apps on the Galaxy Tab S10+. © nextpit Samsung promises the same seven years of software support as for its flagship phones. © nextpit We counted eight third-party apps preinstalled and a clean, updated installation occupied 34.2 GB of storage. Multi-user support on tablets is still not a given, so it is welcome to see that Samsung supports the feature. It makes sharing a tablet with family members easier, with each person accessing a separate list of apps and settings. Switching between users is a matter of tapping on the profile image on the lock screen and confirming your access with a password, pattern, or even a fingerprint. Unfortunately, the tablet only accepts fingerprints for the current logged-in account, and won’t automatically switch users with a fingerprint scan. The task switcher screen holds the options for multitasking features. © nextpit Side-by-side display on the portrait orientation is not ideal for most situations... © nextpit ... placing them one over the other helps in the portrait orientation. © nextpit Tapping on the "⋮" button allow switching split screen orientation, swap apps, and creating an app pair shortcut. © nextpit Besides DeX, covered in this review by my colleague Antoine Engels, the native One UI interface integrates a couple of window management and split-screen features that can be found on the task switch window. The USB-C port not only charges the Tab S10+ but also works as a video output connection. © nextpit Before using the S Pen, you will be asked to pair the accessory by placing it on the designated spot. © nextpit It is possible to save app pairs, force apps to switch sides, and when using the tablet in the portrait orientation, switch between a vertical and horizontal split screen mode. The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The bottom pogo pins serve to attach the cover keyboard and other accessories. © nextpit The USB-C port not only charges the Tab S10+ but also works as a video output connection. © nextpit Before using the S Pen, you will be asked to pair the accessory by placing it on the designated spot. © nextpit As usual for the flagship family, the Galaxy Tab S10 + comes with the S Pen. The S Pen can be attached magnetically over the sides of the tablet, but has a special spot for pairing and charging on the back of the device. Similar to the stylus support on smartphones, you can set a shortcut to when the S Pen is removed from its back spot, but remember there is no way to store the stylus inside the tablet.

Flagship Performance from MediaTek In a rather surprising move, Samsung sources the SoC from MediaTek instead of the usual Snapdragon processor. In fact, it is the first flagship tablet in the US powered by a MediaTek chip, and its performance is on par with the other flagship tablet we tested this year, the OnePlus Pad 2 powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Galaxy S10+ performance at a glance: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor

12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM

256 or 512 of UFS storage (+ microSD expansion)

Wi-Fi 6E With fast memory and connectivity standards, plus the fast display refresh rate, users won’t notice a difference between the two rival chips. The Tab S10+ works as snappy as the OnePlus Pad 2 (or the previous generation Tab S9, for that matter). Apps load quickly, and switching between them or even using more than one app in multitasking works as fast as a flagship tablet can. Galaxy Tab S10+ Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra OnePlus Pad 2 Huawei MatePad 11.5s SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Kirin 9000WL AnTuTu 1,897,794 1,835,545 - 1,924,174 647,174 3DMark WildLife Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 5251

Worst loop: 3533

(67.3%) Best loop: 5332

Worst loop: 3690 Best loop: 3,896

Worst loop: 3,353 Best loop: 4609

Worst loop: 3759

(81.6%) Best loop: 1208

Worst loop: 1204

(99,7%) 3DMark Steel Nomad Light Stress Test Best loop: 1904

Worst loop: 1469

(77.2%) Best loop: 1929

Worst loop: 1474 - Best loop: 1643

Worst loop: 1459

(88.8%) unsupported 3DMark Solar Bay Stress Test Best loop: 8152

Worst loop: 5886

(72.2%) - - Best loop: 8143

Worst loop: 6622

(81,3%) unsupported Geekbench 6 Single: 1586

Multi: 5685 Single: 1610

Multi: 6086 Single: 2046

Multi: 5518 Single: 2133

Multi: 6353 Single: 1239

Multi: 4011 Performance benchmark numbers confirm our impressions, with very similar numbers between the Dimensity 9300+ on the Tab S10+ and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the OnePlus tablet. There is also an overall gaming improvement over last year’s Tab S9 in general, but that difference is hardly perceptible in the games we tested. Since Android games rarely target flagship devices, you can expect to run almost all games at their maximum quality settings with smooth performance. We had no issues maxing out Call of Duty Mobile, for example. The AnTuTu score from the Dimensity 9300+ is on par with our Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 results. © nextpit 3DMark Wild Life Extreme stress test scores. © nextpit 3DMark Steel Nomad Light stress test scores. © nextpit 3DMark Solar Bay ray tracing stress test scores. © nextpit And we didn’t notice overheating issues while gaming. The benchmark tests, however, show that the MediaTek chip can throttle itself rather aggressively to avoid that, dropping almost one-third of its performance. On a slightly related note, the side-firing quad speakers worked pretty well and can get really loud, mostly without distortions. There is no headphone jack, and while the Tab S10 Ultra is compatible with Wi-Fi 7, the Galaxy Tab S10+ tops at Wi-Fi 6E.

Galaxy Tab S10+ Cameras Despite what the brand’s marketing tries to sell, the cameras on the Galaxy Tab S10+ are simply ok. The 13-megapixel main camera and 8 MP ultra-wide (thankfully) won’t make tablet photography a thing, and the selfie camera’s 12-megapixel is good for video calls. The dual camera system is equivalent to a lower mid-range smartphone. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The included S Pen can be magneticaly attached do the sides, but not parked inside the tablet. © nextpit The bottom pogo pins serve to attach the cover keyboard and other accessories. © nextpit The USB-C port not only charges the Tab S10+ but also works as a video output connection. © nextpit Before using the S Pen, you will be asked to pair the accessory by placing it on the designated spot. © nextpit Tab S10+ cameras at a glance: 13 MP Main and 8 MP ultra-wide cameras

Single 12 MP selfie camera

Max 30 FPS video recording at up to 4K resolution As mentioned above, photos were ok on both cameras, lacking a little bit of sharpness and with slightly muted colors, especially in the ultra-wide camera. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Selfie quality was along the same lines, with not only good enough results for video calls but also an optimal placement in the landscape orientation. It definitely beats using the webcam on most Windows laptops. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Portrait Studio © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Portrait Studio © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Portrait Studio © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+: Portrait Studio © nextpit And like its smartphone siblings, the Galaxy Tab S10+ features a number of image editing features from the Galaxy AI branding, including the Portrait Studio to create stylized versions of your friends and family.

Galaxy Tab S10+ Battery Life Powered by a 10090 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S10+ didn’t win awards for its stamina in our tests but was good enough for typical (light) home usage. Charging, on the other hand, was surprisingly quick, considering Samsung’s conservative approach to topping the battery… Galaxy Tab S10+ charging and battery at a glance Up to 45 W wired charging

Charger not included The USB-C port not only charges the Tab S10+ but also works as a video output connection. © nextpit Before using the S Pen, you will be asked to pair the accessory by placing it on the designated spot. © nextpit Using an optional 45 W adapter, we got a full charge on the Galaxy Tab S10+ in 1h30min, almost the same time we got from the OnePlus Pad 2, and considerably quicker than the Google Pixel Tablet, or the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE models. Galaxy Tab S10+

(10090 mAh | 45W) OnePlus Pad 2

(9510 mAh | 67W) Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

(11200 mAh) Poco Pad

(10000 mAh | 33W) Galaxy Tab S9 FE

(8000 mAh | UGreen 300W) 5 min 7% 3% 5% 6% 10 min 15% 13% 10% 12% 20 min 29% 36% 19% 25% 30 min 44% 57% 27% 37% 1 h 85% - 51% 73% Full charge 1h30 < 1h ~ 2h30 1h42 PC Mark battery test 8h19

16679 performance points 11h01

11882 points 10h42

14254 points 6h25 (120 Hz)

11278 points 10h31 (90 Hz) Using a 25 W adapter (model EP-TA800) charging time was over 2 hours. Granted, for a typical tablet usage case at home, fast charging is not as critical as in phones. But it doesn’t change the fact that Samsung offers much more competitive charging power in tablets than in phones. PCMark's battery test showed a short runtime, but with a high performance score. © nextpit On our usual PCMark battery life test, the Galaxy Tab S10+ returned a rather low 8h19min runtime score between 80% and 20% charge for a simulated workload. However, it must be noted that the tablet worked way harder than competitors with longer runtimes, as displayed on the performance score.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ technical specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Image Display 12.4" OLED

2800 x 1752 pixels

60 ~ 120 Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Memory 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS storage

microSD expansion OS One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14

Seven years of system upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main camera: 13 MP, f/2.0

Ultra wide-angle: 8 MP, f/2.2 Selfie camera 12 MP, f/2.4 Battery 10090 mAh

45 W wired charging

(charger not included) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3

Optional 5G IP certification IP68 Dimensions and weight 11.24 x 7.30 x 0.22 in, 1.90 lbs

285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6 mm, 571 g