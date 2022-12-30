Free Android & iOS apps: Get these paid versions today!

Here we are in the final week of 2022, and we are less than 48 hours away from bringing down the curtain and ushering in 2023. Regardless of what your plan is in terms of celebrating the new year, here is NextPit's bi-weekly selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Normally, these apps would cost something, but they are available for free for a limited time only. This is ideal to bring a close to the year, don't you think so?

This list of free apps will be updated twice every week. Do take note that the usual limitations apply, as in these apps being available for free for a limited time only at the time of publishing. In other words, by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

SkanApp ( $19.99 ) : Make your smartphone more useful with this document scanning app that works with hand gestures!

: Make your smartphone more useful with this document scanning app that works with hand gestures! Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99 ) : Use this app to tweak the audio settings on your phone for the best listening experience.

: Use this app to tweak the audio settings on your phone for the best listening experience. Accumulator PDF Creator ( $19.99 ) : Want to transform photos and images into PDF on your phone? This app does it all!

: Want to transform photos and images into PDF on your phone? This app does it all! Alfacast X Screen Mirror ( $4.99 ): Here is an app that lets you cast to a secondary display sans cables.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Even & Odd Premium ( $0.99 ) : Train your brain to be razor sharp with this game.

: Train your brain to be razor sharp with this game. City Destructor HD ( $2.49 ) : Love destroying stuff? You can do so with wanton abandon in this game.

: Love destroying stuff? You can do so with wanton abandon in this game. Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality ( $0.99 ) : A futuristic looking roller coaster. Make sure you can hold your food in!

: A futuristic looking roller coaster. Make sure you can hold your food in! One Shot ( $0.99 ): Clear the stage by shooting the ball. And yes, you only have one shot at it!

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

I Know Percentage ( $2.99 ) : This app helps you calculate percentages in a jiffy.

: This app helps you calculate percentages in a jiffy. BGH - Bear's Good Habits ( $0.99 ) : Use this app to help your life get in order by forming life-changing habits.

: Use this app to help your life get in order by forming life-changing habits. App Secret ( $1.99 ): Safely secure your smartphone data using this app.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Reaction Timer Game ( $0.99 ) : Just how fast is your reaction? Use this game to find out!

: Just how fast is your reaction? Use this game to find out! 13's ( $2.99 ) : A number-matching puzzle game that will certainly keep your brain buzzing.

: A number-matching puzzle game that will certainly keep your brain buzzing. Sky Crab ( $4.99 ) : This crab is an adrenaline junkie who wants to climb as high as possible, and it is your task to help it out.

: This crab is an adrenaline junkie who wants to climb as high as possible, and it is your task to help it out. Toasty Crackers - Flip the Cat ( $4.99 ): Use toasters to launch the cat and let it pounce on all sorts of targets.

What do you think of our selection for the final week of 2022? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.