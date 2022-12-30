Samsung Galaxy S23 won't be frying your hands when gaming—But how?

Samsung's Galaxy S22 has been strained with many controversies. Perhaps the most prominent was the GOS (Game Optimization Service) issue that intentionally throttles gaming performance of the flagships to avoid overheating. Samsung is now addressing this on the Galaxy S23 according to a report.

The Galaxy S22 is expected to exclusively use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. While the chipset offers more efficient performance, it could still face bottlenecks during intensive tasks such as gaming. Samsung is apparently bringing a solution to this by incorporating a better cooling system.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Ultra) cooling system

Frequent leaker Ahmed Qwaider alleges on Twitter that the upcoming Galaxy S23 (Ultra) will get much improved heat dissipation. He vaguely provided numbers of 1.6, 2.8, and 2.3 for the smaller Galaxy S23 model all the way up to the Ultra, respectively. It could be assumed that these are dissipation factors or changes in area of the liquid chamber.

If to play out, the Galaxy S23 could sustain high-frame rates and clock speed without producing an alarming heat level compared to its predecessor. However, it's still early to tell how the following hardware changes will result in actual usage or how these can be integrated with Samsung's GOS tool.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus render in black / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Besides Samsung, Xiaomi is also bringing a larger vapor chamber cooling system to the new Xiaomi 13 (Pro). In addition, the newly launched Redmi K60 lineup, or also known as the Poco F5 in global markets, boasts the same improvements that is even touted as efficient as other gaming handsets.

Previous reports indicate the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus would also benefit from larger batteries and updated design. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a huge camera upgrade alongside a better 8K video. Samsung is scheduled to announce the flagship Galaxy phones in the first week of February.

